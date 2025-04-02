People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the...
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Leading and learning, thanks to Head Start

By Hon. Ashley Kearney

I attended Head Start at Ferebee-Hope Elementary School in Ward 8 in Washington, D.C., and I am one of five children. There were many challenges: my mother was a recovering addict completing workforce development training and my father was re-engaging as a citizen after a time of incarceration.

However, both of my parents were very active in my life and instilled the importance of education. They wanted my siblings and me to do our very best and get the best education possible. My mother’s belief in the importance of education was so strong that I don’t think she ever let me miss a school day!

 

Ashley Kearney, then and now. (Image via NNPA)

I remember feeling secure at Head Start. My memories include my teacher, Ms. B., and the school secretary at the front desk, who always dressed in one color from head to toe. The atmosphere at Head Start was welcoming and loving. The teachers seemed like celebrities to me. They exuded a sense of family that I remember vividly.

Head Start always dealt with my family from a place of concern, and the staff made sure our family was ok. I look back on that and realize how special it was that Head Start didn’t diminish my mother as a parent because she was working through substance dependency. Instead, they operated from the assumption that she loved her children and wanted the best for them.

The years following Head Start were marked by stability and upheaval. My mom finished workforce training, married, bought a home, and the family relocated to the Southeastern U.S. My school experiences there didn’t have the same level of community that I felt at Head Start or in the D.C. schools I had attended. Though the differences were challenging, I excelled academically, taking honors-level and dual-enrollment courses.

In high school, I was elected class president all four years. I considered college a “must-do” action item, and I attended and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tampa. While there, I volunteered all four years with a middle school academic program through my sorority’s youth outreach. This service prompted me to become an educator. As a first-generation college student and mathematics educator, I’m motivated by the belief that all students deserve a quality education, the power of empowered educators, and the importance of mathematics education in intergenerational mobility.

In early 2020, I was teaching at a high school and had been recently named Standing Ovation D.C. Public Schools Teacher of the Year. During that year’s collective pause, I rediscovered my “why” as an educator and my desire to connect policy and practice.

This newfound sense of purpose prompted my decision to apply for the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship (AEF). My fellowship assignment was the U.S. House of Representatives. One of my passions is to elevate the teacher’s voice, engage students, parents, and community members in advocacy, and work across sectors to ensure better outcomes for students.

Kearney serves as an at-large council member in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

