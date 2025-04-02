People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the...
People in the News
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
People in the News
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Signal Gate followed Project 2025 protocol

By April Ryan

“I hope by getting busted and the only reason they were busted is because they were stupid enough to include a journalist in the text chat that they won’t do this again,” says a “concerned” former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice on Signal-gate.

The vice president and high-ranking Trump administration cabinet members, including the Secretary of Defense, CIA chief, and the head of DNI, used the phone app Signal to discuss an attack on the Houthis that occurred on March 20th.

Rice spoke exclusively with Black Press USA, explaining why she thinks they did what they did. Rice believes the use of the phone app by the Trump officials is a matter of thwarting laws to provide information about the attack, which they were traditionally supposed to communicate in a secure location.

“In Project 2025, which recommended that US National Security and other officials use commercial applications so that they don’t have to make them presidential records.” Rice added, “These deliberations, by law, as any in any presidential administration, have to be preserved provided to the national archives and retained to not retain these conversations as a violation of the Federal Records Act.” Traditionally, in past administrations, there was an attempt to “preserve presidential records.”

It is unknown how often the National Security Council held discussions involving national security officials, cabinet members, or any other executive branch officials using the Signal messaging service or any other application not approved for transmitting classified information.

However, Rice emphasizes that the United States has created a chasm with its foreign allies, “not just how they fail to conduct proper deliberations, but how they recklessly and negligently treat classified information.” Rice offers a drastic shift in our foreign posture.

“It’s that they’re radically realigning the United States away from our historical traditional allies in Europe, in Asia, and Canada, turning us into adversaries with our traditional allies and getting in bed with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, of China and Russia,” says the intelligence expert.

