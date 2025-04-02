Study illustrates how eating well leads to aging better

(Newswise) — Maintaining a healthy diet rich in plant-based foods, with low to moderate intake of animal-based foods and less of ultra-processed foods, is linked to a higher likelihood of healthy aging, a new international study led by an Université de Montréal dietitian suggests.

Published today in Nature Medicine, the study was co-authored with colleagues at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in the U.S., and the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark.

It’s among the first to examine multiple dietary patterns in midlife in relation to overall healthy aging, defined as reaching age 70 free of major chronic diseases and with cognitive, physical, and mental health maintained.

“Our findings also show that there is no one-size-fits-all diet,” said lead author Anne-Julie Tessier, an assistant professor in UdeM’s Department of Nutrition, researcher at the Montreal Heart Institute, and visiting scientist at Harvard Chan School.

“Healthy diets can be adapted to fit individual needs and preferences,” said Tessier.

She and her colleagues used data from the U.S. Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study to examine the midlife diets and eventual health outcomes of more than 105,000 American women and men ages 39-to-69 over the course of 30 years.

Eight dietary patterns

Participants regularly completed dietary questionnaires, which the researchers scored on how well participants adhered to eight healthy dietary patterns: the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI), the Alternative Mediterranean Index (aMED), the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND), the healthful plant-based diet (hPDI), the Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI), the empirically inflammatory dietary pattern (EDIP), and the empirical dietary index for hyperinsulinemia (EDIH).

Each of these diets emphasizes high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts and legumes, and some also include low to moderate intake of healthy animal-based foods such as fish and certain dairy products. The researchers also assessed participants’ intake of ultra-processed foods, which are industrially manufactured, often containing artificial ingredients, added sugars, sodium and unhealthy fats.

The study found that 9,771 participants—9.3 per cent of the total—aged healthfully. Adhering to any one of the healthy dietary patterns was linked to overall healthy aging and its individual domains, including cognitive, physical and mental health.

“Studies have previously investigated dietary patterns in the context of specific diseases or how long people live,” said co-corresponding author Frank Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard Chan School.

“Ours takes a multifaceted view, asking, how does diet impact people’s ability to live independently and enjoy a good quality of life as they age?”

Two healthy diets stand out

The leading healthy diet was found to be the AHEI, which was developed to prevent chronic diseases. A higher score for the diet was associated with an 86 per cent greater likelihood of healthy aging at 70 years and 2.2 times higher likelohood at 75 years compared to those in the lowest quintile of the AHEI score. The AHEI reflects a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and healthy fats, and low in red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, sodium and refined grains.

Another leading diet for healthy aging was the PHDI, which considers both human and environmental health by emphasizing plant-based foods and minimizing animal-based foods.

Higher intake of ultra-processed foods, especially processed meat and sugary and diet beverages, was associated with lower chances of healthy aging.

“Since staying active and independent is a priority for both individuals and public health, research on healthy aging is essential,” said co-corresponding author Marta Guasch-Ferré, an associate professor in the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen and adjunct associate professor of nutrition at Harvard Chan School.

“Our findings suggest that dietary patterns rich in plant-based foods, with moderate inclusion of healthy animal-based foods, may promote overall healthy aging and help shape future dietary guidelines.”

The study had some limitations, notably that the participants were made up exclusively of health professionals. The researchers noted that replicating the study among populations with diverse socioeconomic statuses and ancestries would offer further insights.