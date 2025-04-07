People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Actor Jonathan Majors, whose career was slowed by a misdemeanor conviction in late 2024, is on the comeback trail. Last week, the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“I am immediately calling on Chairman Mast to hold a hearing on what might be the most astonishing breach of our national security in...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican...
Read more

People in the News

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

People in the News

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses Returns to NorthPark Center June 13-29

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses, the agency’s signature community event, returns to NorthPark Center June 13 to 29, 2025 for its 30th year. The event will be presented by Crest Cadillac. KDC will serve as Grand Marshal.

Houses will be on display from June 13 to 29, 2025 in the hallways of NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas). Local architects, builders and organizations design, build and donate custom children’s playhouses, which are displayed in NorthPark Center and available to win by raffle.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Parade of Playhouses this summer. The event was created in 1996 to help Dallas CASA raise funds, recruit volunteers and increase awareness of the needs of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. It was an enormous success from the start, becoming the agency’s signature event and its biggest “friend-raiser.” For many of the agency’s volunteers, Parade of Playhouses is their first exposure to Dallas CASA.

Since 1996, more than 370 houses have been donated and won by raffle to help Dallas children in foster care have safe and permanent homes. For many visitors, the playhouses are a proxy for the wish that all children grow up in safe, loving homes.

Crest Cadillac Engine Company No 8: by Crest Cadillac (Rosanne Lewis / Dallas CASA)

Past playhouse designs have included castles, rocket ships, a movie theater, a windmill, a car wash, a barn, a submarine and more. More than one million visitors view the display at NorthPark Center. All funds raised from sponsorships and raffle ticket sales during the event support the children served by Dallas CASA.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.

For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 45th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. In 2024, 1,009 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,042 children in protective care. For the past six years, the agency has been able to provide an advocate for every Dallas child in need. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020