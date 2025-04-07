Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses Returns to NorthPark Center June 13-29

Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses, the agency’s signature community event, returns to NorthPark Center June 13 to 29, 2025 for its 30th year. The event will be presented by Crest Cadillac. KDC will serve as Grand Marshal.

Houses will be on display from June 13 to 29, 2025 in the hallways of NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas). Local architects, builders and organizations design, build and donate custom children’s playhouses, which are displayed in NorthPark Center and available to win by raffle.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Parade of Playhouses this summer. The event was created in 1996 to help Dallas CASA raise funds, recruit volunteers and increase awareness of the needs of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. It was an enormous success from the start, becoming the agency’s signature event and its biggest “friend-raiser.” For many of the agency’s volunteers, Parade of Playhouses is their first exposure to Dallas CASA.

Since 1996, more than 370 houses have been donated and won by raffle to help Dallas children in foster care have safe and permanent homes. For many visitors, the playhouses are a proxy for the wish that all children grow up in safe, loving homes.

Past playhouse designs have included castles, rocket ships, a movie theater, a windmill, a car wash, a barn, a submarine and more. More than one million visitors view the display at NorthPark Center. All funds raised from sponsorships and raffle ticket sales during the event support the children served by Dallas CASA.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state.