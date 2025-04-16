People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is setting the record straight about her marriage, brushing off rumors of a split from former President Barack Obama...
(Black PR Wire) When the Masters Golf Tournament begins its 89th edition on April 10 at Augusta National, filmmaker Maryilene Blondell – who never...
Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025

Celebrating success, embracing growth, and planning for what’s next

Greetings, District 6!

I hope you had a wonderful spring break, and return rested and ready for the final stretch of the 2024-2025 school year. With the end in sight, I encourage each and every one of you to be proud of all you have accomplished this year. You have what it takes to cross the finish line.

April is here, and with it comes Financial Literacy Month — a great reminder to brush up on those money skills that can really make a difference. Financial literacy is something everyone needs, no matter where they are in life, but it feels especially relevant for our seniors as they prepare to walk across that graduation stage and step into their next chapter.

 

Joyce Foreman

In fact, a quote from Nelson Mandela comes to mind: “money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.” It’s one thing to know about budgeting, balancing a checkbook, or building a savings account — but it’s another to actually know how to use those skills in real life.

The first step toward financial freedom is just knowing where to start. And once you do, it can open so many doors and possibilities. So, during Financial Literacy Month, I encourage you to take a moment to explore some of the resources and tools out there. It’s truly an investment in yourself and your future!

Register for pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year: Families with pre-K aged children can now enroll for the next school year. Studies show that students who attend pre-K are 3.5 times more likely to be ready for kindergarten, more likely to succeed in school, and more likely to attend college. Set your children up for success by signing them up for pre-k today! For more information, visit the Dallas ISD website.

Congratulations Kimball Knights: Justin F. Kimball High School boys’ basketball recently celebrated winning their eighth 4A Division I State Championship title. District 6 is proud to recognize and celebrate their outstanding achievement. This success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of the student-athletes, coaches, and all those who have supported them along the way.

Shoutout to District 9’s Lady Tigers: As a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and the Humanities/Communications Magnet, I want to give a huge congratulations to the Lady Tigers on their fourth state basketball championship! While I may represent District 6, my alma mater will always hold a special place in my heart.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

