Celebrating success, embracing growth, and planning for what’s next

Greetings, District 6!

I hope you had a wonderful spring break, and return rested and ready for the final stretch of the 2024-2025 school year. With the end in sight, I encourage each and every one of you to be proud of all you have accomplished this year. You have what it takes to cross the finish line.

April is here, and with it comes Financial Literacy Month — a great reminder to brush up on those money skills that can really make a difference. Financial literacy is something everyone needs, no matter where they are in life, but it feels especially relevant for our seniors as they prepare to walk across that graduation stage and step into their next chapter.

In fact, a quote from Nelson Mandela comes to mind: “money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.” It’s one thing to know about budgeting, balancing a checkbook, or building a savings account — but it’s another to actually know how to use those skills in real life.

The first step toward financial freedom is just knowing where to start. And once you do, it can open so many doors and possibilities. So, during Financial Literacy Month, I encourage you to take a moment to explore some of the resources and tools out there. It’s truly an investment in yourself and your future!

Register for pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year: Families with pre-K aged children can now enroll for the next school year. Studies show that students who attend pre-K are 3.5 times more likely to be ready for kindergarten, more likely to succeed in school, and more likely to attend college. Set your children up for success by signing them up for pre-k today! For more information, visit the Dallas ISD website.

Congratulations Kimball Knights: Justin F. Kimball High School boys’ basketball recently celebrated winning their eighth 4A Division I State Championship title. District 6 is proud to recognize and celebrate their outstanding achievement. This success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of the student-athletes, coaches, and all those who have supported them along the way.

Shoutout to District 9’s Lady Tigers: As a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and the Humanities/Communications Magnet, I want to give a huge congratulations to the Lady Tigers on their fourth state basketball championship! While I may represent District 6, my alma mater will always hold a special place in my heart.

