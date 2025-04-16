People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is setting the record straight about her marriage, brushing off rumors of a split from former President Barack Obama...
(Black PR Wire) When the Masters Golf Tournament begins its 89th edition on April 10 at Augusta National, filmmaker Maryilene Blondell – who never...
Friday, April 18, 2025

Collin County Democrats co-sponsor April 19 protest

Bolstered by the growing popularity of peaceful, non-violent protests as well as their undeniable effectiveness, the Collin County Democratic Party is co-sponsoring the Stand Up for Democracy protest on Saturday, April 19, in solidarity with 50501, Indivisible, and Hands Off.

Individuals, groups, families, and civic organizations are invited to participate in this collective show of force from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lining the frontage road at the northwest corner of US 75 and State Hwy 380. Free public parking is available in the lots of Target Plaza, 2025 N. Central Expy in McKinney.

“Peaceful protesting is one of the fundamental rights that we as Americans enjoy,” said Jeremy Sutka, Chair of the Collin County Democratic Party. “It’s one of the sacred pillars that helped spark colonial Americans to break from the strangling grip of England. It’s a time-honored tradition that is proving its effectiveness even today.” Notably, the Stand Up for Democracy protest falls during the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary battles at Lexington and Concord.

The April 19 protest is a continuation of the civic actions that continue to occur throughout the nation in response to the constitutional abuses, unabated grift, illegal corruption, and blatant incompetence of the Trump administration. Appropriate signs and banners are encouraged.

“The uniquely seamless blending of people from all political persuasions, liberal and conservative, new and experienced activists, young people and seniors, white and people of color, is a testament to the universal nature of our message,” said Sutka. “We, the people, are speaking with one voice, and it’s a voice that must be heeded.”

The Collin County Democratic Party is a leading proponent of the protest movement, having recently established an official Protest Subcommittee, filled with individuals passionate about ensuring a consistent presence in the protest coalition with resonating messages of justice, fairness, equality, and responsible government.

While not required, registration for the protest can be accomplished by visiting
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/775836/.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

