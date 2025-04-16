Collin County Democrats co-sponsor April 19 protest

Bolstered by the growing popularity of peaceful, non-violent protests as well as their undeniable effectiveness, the Collin County Democratic Party is co-sponsoring the Stand Up for Democracy protest on Saturday, April 19, in solidarity with 50501, Indivisible, and Hands Off.

Individuals, groups, families, and civic organizations are invited to participate in this collective show of force from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lining the frontage road at the northwest corner of US 75 and State Hwy 380. Free public parking is available in the lots of Target Plaza, 2025 N. Central Expy in McKinney.

“Peaceful protesting is one of the fundamental rights that we as Americans enjoy,” said Jeremy Sutka, Chair of the Collin County Democratic Party. “It’s one of the sacred pillars that helped spark colonial Americans to break from the strangling grip of England. It’s a time-honored tradition that is proving its effectiveness even today.” Notably, the Stand Up for Democracy protest falls during the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary battles at Lexington and Concord.

The April 19 protest is a continuation of the civic actions that continue to occur throughout the nation in response to the constitutional abuses, unabated grift, illegal corruption, and blatant incompetence of the Trump administration. Appropriate signs and banners are encouraged.

“The uniquely seamless blending of people from all political persuasions, liberal and conservative, new and experienced activists, young people and seniors, white and people of color, is a testament to the universal nature of our message,” said Sutka. “We, the people, are speaking with one voice, and it’s a voice that must be heeded.”

The Collin County Democratic Party is a leading proponent of the protest movement, having recently established an official Protest Subcommittee, filled with individuals passionate about ensuring a consistent presence in the protest coalition with resonating messages of justice, fairness, equality, and responsible government.

While not required, registration for the protest can be accomplished by visiting

https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/775836/.