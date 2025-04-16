People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is setting the record straight about her marriage, brushing off rumors of a split from former President Barack Obama...
(Black PR Wire) When the Masters Golf Tournament begins its 89th edition on April 10 at Augusta National, filmmaker Maryilene Blondell – who never...
Film Review: ‘The Amateur’ is a darker, more nuanced ‘Revenge of the Nerd’

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***) Hell hath no fury like a nerd seeking revenge. That hardly seems like a threat, until a wonky CIA worker loses the love of his life and goes on a war path.

When it comes to espionage/action/thrillers, assassins like Jason Bourne (The Bourne Identity) and field agents like Ethan Hunt (Mission: Impossible) come to mind. So, how the hell did a geeky coder named Charlie Heller (Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody), who works out of a basement at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, get involved in a rogue international mission of his own doing?

That’s the premise of Robert Littell’s novel, that’s been adapted into a fairly gripping screenplay (Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli) and developed into an engaging movie by TV director turned feature filmmaker James Hawes (One Life). When you start with a weak-looking, anti-hero, you have the audience rooting for the protagonist from the jump.

(Image via NNPA)

That’s what happens over 2h 3m of tightly cut (editor Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver), globe-trotting footage, shot in England, France and Turkey, and screening in big ass IMAX.
One morning Charlie reiterates that he doesn’t want to go on his wife Sarah’s (Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) business trip to London, even though she goads him: “Just this one time take a risk.” The two flirt, but he declines. They kiss, hug and he runs after the Uber car that drives her off to the airport. Some would call that romantic.

Then one afternoon Charlie’s CIA bosses, Director Moore (Holt McCallany) and Director O’Brien (Julliane Nicholson, Janet Planet), pull him into their offices and show him security cam footage of his wife being murdered during a terrorist attack in London. He flips out, turning from hurt husband into a scheming, aggrieved vigilante. After blackmailing his superiors and receiving training ops from a Colonel Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), skinny little Charlie goes after the big bad guys. Pity the bad guys.

This may not be a kindred blockbuster type Bourne or Mission: Impossible movie, but in terms of production quality, it’s close enough. Cinematographer Martin Ruhe learned his trade with music videos (Coldplay: Talk), and all on view has a fluid look to it, from shots in dark hallways, to beaches in Istanbul, to ship interiors. All are well-lit, composed, angled and flattering. Offices, homes, hotels and grimy rooms reflect the locations perfectly under production designer Maria Djurkovic’s (The Imitation Game) guidance and set decorators Nicolas Brechat and Sophie Phillips’ fine eye. The prescient costume designer Suzi Harman (RocknRolla) drapes Charlie in wrinkled, lived-in clothes. Composer Volker Bertemann (Conclave) knows when to lay the orchestra music on heavy or light. Every frame looks like it’s part of a thoughtfully created big budget movie.

Skillfully, Hawes keeps all the moving parts zipping along with a rhythm that doesn’t quit. Loving couple, murder, revenge plan and complicated schemes. Elaborate traps, inventive assassinations and subterfuge. Double-crosses, revelations and payback. It’s all fits together neatly, and in intriguing ways. Credit the complex but easy to discern storyline for giving the director a lot to work with. He’s more than capable of shooting action, drama, thriller and suspense scenes in the most kinetic ways. His work and this film meet but may not glowingly exceed genre expectations. However, fans of global thrillers will be satiated. It’s a pity that some of the most arresting slight-of-hand killings are already in the trailers and won’t be a surprise to audiences.

The screenplay gives the leads expressive things to say, and the cast uses the dialogue to their advantage. Moore is dubious because McCallany plays him like a swindler: “We’ll tell you what we can.” Henderson blows hot air out of both sides of his mouth, as Fishburne bullies his way through the colonel character: “I can’t make you into something you’re not.”
But it’s the ultra-nuanced performance of Malek as the marginalized techie that resonates.

Using facial expressions, movement and inflections the Oscar® winner adds engaging subtleties to his ever-evolving character. Charlie’s misery, courage and determination are always present: “I want to face my wife’s killers… and balance the scales.” Malek has a very international looking face, is well suited for this role and earns his paycheck.

When the climax comes, audiences will have marveled at the tech nerd in the corner who turned into a genius killer. A skinny, calculating punisher who’s cold fury burns those who deserve it and tricks those who abet with a revenge that tastes so sweet.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

Follow North Dallas Gazette for North Dallas news, local community events and North Texas archives.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

