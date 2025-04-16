Film Review: ‘The Amateur’ is a darker, more nuanced ‘Revenge of the Nerd’

By Dwight Brown

NNPA Film Critic

(***) Hell hath no fury like a nerd seeking revenge. That hardly seems like a threat, until a wonky CIA worker loses the love of his life and goes on a war path.

When it comes to espionage/action/thrillers, assassins like Jason Bourne (The Bourne Identity) and field agents like Ethan Hunt (Mission: Impossible) come to mind. So, how the hell did a geeky coder named Charlie Heller (Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody), who works out of a basement at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, get involved in a rogue international mission of his own doing?

That’s the premise of Robert Littell’s novel, that’s been adapted into a fairly gripping screenplay (Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli) and developed into an engaging movie by TV director turned feature filmmaker James Hawes (One Life). When you start with a weak-looking, anti-hero, you have the audience rooting for the protagonist from the jump.

That’s what happens over 2h 3m of tightly cut (editor Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver), globe-trotting footage, shot in England, France and Turkey, and screening in big ass IMAX.

One morning Charlie reiterates that he doesn’t want to go on his wife Sarah’s (Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) business trip to London, even though she goads him: “Just this one time take a risk.” The two flirt, but he declines. They kiss, hug and he runs after the Uber car that drives her off to the airport. Some would call that romantic.

Then one afternoon Charlie’s CIA bosses, Director Moore (Holt McCallany) and Director O’Brien (Julliane Nicholson, Janet Planet), pull him into their offices and show him security cam footage of his wife being murdered during a terrorist attack in London. He flips out, turning from hurt husband into a scheming, aggrieved vigilante. After blackmailing his superiors and receiving training ops from a Colonel Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), skinny little Charlie goes after the big bad guys. Pity the bad guys.

This may not be a kindred blockbuster type Bourne or Mission: Impossible movie, but in terms of production quality, it’s close enough. Cinematographer Martin Ruhe learned his trade with music videos (Coldplay: Talk), and all on view has a fluid look to it, from shots in dark hallways, to beaches in Istanbul, to ship interiors. All are well-lit, composed, angled and flattering. Offices, homes, hotels and grimy rooms reflect the locations perfectly under production designer Maria Djurkovic’s (The Imitation Game) guidance and set decorators Nicolas Brechat and Sophie Phillips’ fine eye. The prescient costume designer Suzi Harman (RocknRolla) drapes Charlie in wrinkled, lived-in clothes. Composer Volker Bertemann (Conclave) knows when to lay the orchestra music on heavy or light. Every frame looks like it’s part of a thoughtfully created big budget movie.

Skillfully, Hawes keeps all the moving parts zipping along with a rhythm that doesn’t quit. Loving couple, murder, revenge plan and complicated schemes. Elaborate traps, inventive assassinations and subterfuge. Double-crosses, revelations and payback. It’s all fits together neatly, and in intriguing ways. Credit the complex but easy to discern storyline for giving the director a lot to work with. He’s more than capable of shooting action, drama, thriller and suspense scenes in the most kinetic ways. His work and this film meet but may not glowingly exceed genre expectations. However, fans of global thrillers will be satiated. It’s a pity that some of the most arresting slight-of-hand killings are already in the trailers and won’t be a surprise to audiences.

The screenplay gives the leads expressive things to say, and the cast uses the dialogue to their advantage. Moore is dubious because McCallany plays him like a swindler: “We’ll tell you what we can.” Henderson blows hot air out of both sides of his mouth, as Fishburne bullies his way through the colonel character: “I can’t make you into something you’re not.”

But it’s the ultra-nuanced performance of Malek as the marginalized techie that resonates.

Using facial expressions, movement and inflections the Oscar® winner adds engaging subtleties to his ever-evolving character. Charlie’s misery, courage and determination are always present: “I want to face my wife’s killers… and balance the scales.” Malek has a very international looking face, is well suited for this role and earns his paycheck.

When the climax comes, audiences will have marveled at the tech nerd in the corner who turned into a genius killer. A skinny, calculating punisher who’s cold fury burns those who deserve it and tricks those who abet with a revenge that tastes so sweet.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

