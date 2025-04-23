People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Children’s Advocacy Center Of Collin County partners with Local Creamery Plano for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC) is excited to announce a special event in collaboration with Local Creamery Plano to raise awareness and support during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On April 25, community members are invited to join in an evening of fun at Local Creamery Plano, where they will have the chance to meet Deuce, the beloved mascot of the Frisco RoughRiders. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at 5805 Preston Rd #598 in Plano.

This family-friendly event will highlight The Grand Slam, a special baseball-themed ice cream flavor created exclusively for CACCC. For every scoop of The Grand Slam sold during the month of April, a percentage of the proceeds raised will go toward the mission of the Center.

In addition to enjoying a scoop of The Grand Slam ice cream, attendees can also meet Deuce, the mascot of the Frisco RoughRiders, who will be available for photos and to engage with fans of all ages. It’s a great way for families to come together, enjoy delicious ice cream, and make a difference in the lives of children in Collin County.

“Supporting local community organizations is at the heart of what we do at Local Creamery, and partnering with CACCC is truly one of the highlights of our year. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of delicious ice cream and meaningful impact as we come together to support an incredible organization dedicated to the well-being of children in our community,” said Lane and Brooke Bauer, Owners of Local Creamery.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

