Children’s Advocacy Center Of Collin County partners with Local Creamery Plano for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC) is excited to announce a special event in collaboration with Local Creamery Plano to raise awareness and support during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

On April 25, community members are invited to join in an evening of fun at Local Creamery Plano, where they will have the chance to meet Deuce, the beloved mascot of the Frisco RoughRiders. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at 5805 Preston Rd #598 in Plano.

This family-friendly event will highlight The Grand Slam, a special baseball-themed ice cream flavor created exclusively for CACCC. For every scoop of The Grand Slam sold during the month of April, a percentage of the proceeds raised will go toward the mission of the Center.

In addition to enjoying a scoop of The Grand Slam ice cream, attendees can also meet Deuce, the mascot of the Frisco RoughRiders, who will be available for photos and to engage with fans of all ages. It’s a great way for families to come together, enjoy delicious ice cream, and make a difference in the lives of children in Collin County.

“Supporting local community organizations is at the heart of what we do at Local Creamery, and partnering with CACCC is truly one of the highlights of our year. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of delicious ice cream and meaningful impact as we come together to support an incredible organization dedicated to the well-being of children in our community,” said Lane and Brooke Bauer, Owners of Local Creamery.