Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dallas CASA hosts Child Abuse Prevention Month event

Dallas CASA welcomed a full house of friends, partners, and supporters to their East Dallas offices for the Child Abuse Prevention Month kickoff, hosted by the Child Abuse Prevention Coalition.

The event paid tribute to the four children in Dallas County who lost their lives to abuse or neglect over the past year, while also serving as a moment of unity, awareness and appreciation.

It was both a solemn remembrance and an inspiring rally to strengthen child abuse prevention efforts and recognize the everyday heroes—caseworkers, law enforcement, and child advocates—working on the frontlines to protect kids.

Attendees proudly wore blue, the symbolic color of child abuse prevention, and downtown Dallas joined in by lighting buildings blue that evening. In-N-Out Burger’s Cookout Truck served up fresh burgers, adding warmth and hospitality to the day.

 

Dallas CASA President and CEO Kathleen LaValle welcomes attendees to the gathering. (Rosanne Lewis / Dallas CASA)

The program was led by WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez, and featured powerful messages from Judge Hector Garza, Bishop Aaron Blake, Sr., and Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel.

A particularly moving highlight came from Selina Leija, a University of North Texas student who courageously shared her experience in foster care and her dreams of becoming a social worker. Her story brought the crowd to its feet in applause.

Members of the Child Abuse Prevention Coalition include Dallas CASA, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Family Compass, TexProtects, and United Way, with participation from the Dallas Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, the Dallas County DA’s Crimes Against Children Division, Texas DFPS, and EMPOWER, the region’s foster care contractor.

Follow North Dallas Gazette for North Dallas news, local community events and North Texas archives.

