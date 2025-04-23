People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Target national selective buying campaign continues

By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr.
and Bobby R. Henry Sr.
National Newspaper
Publishers Association

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, hereby reiterates our profound disgust and unwavering opposition to the continued disrespect shown toward Black America by Target Corporation.

Two months ago, the NNPA launched a National Selective Buying and Public Education Campaign in response to Target’s blatant retreat from its stated commitments to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This campaign is not simply about economic protest it’s about justice, dignity, and the unyielding demand for respect.

As far back as October 2024, we sent a formal letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell detailing the company’s persistent refusal to invest in Black-owned newspapers and media outlets. That letter was met with silence. Silence, in the face of truth, is complicity. By ignoring our appeal, Mr. Cornell and Target have made clear that they do not value the voices, institutions, or the economic power of Black America.

Benjamin Chavis

Let us be clear: we will not shop where we are disrespected. Our dollars will not finance our own marginalization. The Black Press has, for over 198 years, amplified the stories and struggles of our communities when others would not, we continue to, “plead our own cause.” Yet, in 2025, major corporations like Target continue to bypass us in favor of performative gestures and hollow statements.

We therefore announce the continuation and intensification of the target-TARGET national selective buying campaign. We call upon all freedom-loving people from across all segments of society who believe in economic justice, media equity, and corporate accountability to join us.

To those companies who do embrace the inclusion of their diverse consumer base, we say this: Stand with us not just in words, but in deeds. Show your commitment by investing in our communities, supporting our businesses, and partnering with Black-owned media companies that have long carried the mantle of truth, justice, and advocacy.

This is not just about advertising. This is about visibility. This is about representation. This is about the moral obligation of, “Good corporate citizenship” by honoring its promises not with press releases, but with action.

The time for silence is over. The time for selective buying is now.

