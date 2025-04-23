The president’s budget, the people and the congress

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

Now that President Trump has used his control of the House and the Senate to get his budget cuts, which will take life threatening funds from the American people to give tax cuts to his wealthy friends, it is time to stop talking about the cuts and work to restore the losses. To this end, three things must be done to save Healthcare, Social Security and any essential programs illegally cut or reduced by the Administration’s action.

First, for every specific program cut, there must be legislation introduced in the House of Representatives to restore those dollars. It will take time to draft the number of legislative measures involved, but it can be done.

Each Bill, when referred to the appropriate Committee, which in this case will be the House Ways and Means Committee, should immediately become the subject of a Discharge Petition with all 213 Democratic Members signing – and hopefully at least 5 Republicans, which would force the measure to the House Floor for a vote. Mike Johnson as Speaker can not block a

Discharge Petition, unless there has been some recent change under the House Rules.

Second, the American people, engaging in weekly rallies across this Nation in hundreds of thousands, should begin to read the names each week of each Republican Member of Congress who either refuses to sign the Petitions, remains silent and votes against the measures in spite of their expressed concern for the impact of the cuts on their Districts.

The third and final action is for the hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrating each week, to organize within their Congressional Districts, campaign to replace and or Recall those members who remain silent on the restoration votes and take actions to reverse the many Trump Executive Orders, which the Congress has the power to do.

All future speeches should only be to provide facts for the proposed actions against members of the House and Senate who have failed to remember their Oath of Office: “To Uphold and Protect The Constitution of the United States, So Help Me. God.”

