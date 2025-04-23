People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday that he will meet with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta this week following the company’s decision to roll back key...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

The president’s budget, the people and the congress

By Dr. John E. Warren
Publisher
San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

Now that President Trump has used his control of the House and the Senate to get his budget cuts, which will take life threatening funds from the American people to give tax cuts to his wealthy friends, it is time to stop talking about the cuts and work to restore the losses. To this end, three things must be done to save Healthcare, Social Security and any essential programs illegally cut or reduced by the Administration’s action.

First, for every specific program cut, there must be legislation introduced in the House of Representatives to restore those dollars. It will take time to draft the number of legislative measures involved, but it can be done.

Each Bill, when referred to the appropriate Committee, which in this case will be the House Ways and Means Committee, should immediately become the subject of a Discharge Petition with all 213 Democratic Members signing – and hopefully at least 5 Republicans, which would force the measure to the House Floor for a vote. Mike Johnson as Speaker can not block a

 

Dr. John E. Warren (Courtesy photo)

Discharge Petition, unless there has been some recent change under the House Rules.
Second, the American people, engaging in weekly rallies across this Nation in hundreds of thousands, should begin to read the names each week of each Republican Member of Congress who either refuses to sign the Petitions, remains silent and votes against the measures in spite of their expressed concern for the impact of the cuts on their Districts.

The third and final action is for the hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrating each week, to organize within their Congressional Districts, campaign to replace and or Recall those members who remain silent on the restoration votes and take actions to reverse the many Trump Executive Orders, which the Congress has the power to do.

All future speeches should only be to provide facts for the proposed actions against members of the House and Senate who have failed to remember their Oath of Office: “To Uphold and Protect The Constitution of the United States, So Help Me. God.”

Follow North Dallas Gazette for North Dallas news, local community events and North Texas archives.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020