Dallas CASA hosts annual Cherish the Children luncheon

Dallas CASA’s Children’s Council hosted the annual Cherish the Children luncheon April 11 at the Arts District Mansion, co-chaired by Lauren Rose Sands and Kathleen Thorson. Lauren, inspired by her grandmother Caroline Rose Hunt’s legacy, shared how meaningful it is to make a direct, personal impact as a CASA volunteer.

Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen M. LaValle presented the Caroline Rose Hunt Award to longtime community champions Regina Montoya and Paul Coggins. Coggins reminded guests that a caring adult, like a CASA volunteer, can change the course of a child’s life.

Guest speaker Andrew Bridge, a former foster youth and children’s rights attorney, was interviewed by Dallas’ Cynt Marshall. He spoke powerfully about the importance of being seen, heard, and understood — something Dallas CASA volunteers provide every day. Longtime volunteer Jeff Underwood shared a moving story about becoming a father figure to a young man he supported through nearly a decade of advocacy.

It was a beautiful afternoon of inspiration, connection and raising funds for the work of Dallas CASA, with thanks to presenting sponsor The Rosewood Corporation and all our underwriters and guests.

Dallas CASA board members in attendance included Corey Anthony, Rob Calderin, Margaret Cervin, Janice Z. Davis, Aaliyah Haqq, Cynt Marshall, Greg May, Gina Porter, Kristy Hoglund Robinson, Lauren Rose Sands, Nicki Stafford and Linda Swartz. Emeritus directors in attendance included Paul Coggins, Vicky Gunning and Cynthia Pladziewicz.