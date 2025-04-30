People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“We the People” is the theme of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, which she will deliver Wednesday night in San Francisco. Harris will...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, May 3, 2025

People in the News

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dallas CASA hosts annual Cherish the Children luncheon

Dallas CASA’s Children’s Council hosted the annual Cherish the Children luncheon April 11 at the Arts District Mansion, co-chaired by Lauren Rose Sands and Kathleen Thorson. Lauren, inspired by her grandmother Caroline Rose Hunt’s legacy, shared how meaningful it is to make a direct, personal impact as a CASA volunteer.

Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen M. LaValle presented the Caroline Rose Hunt Award to longtime community champions Regina Montoya and Paul Coggins. Coggins reminded guests that a caring adult, like a CASA volunteer, can change the course of a child’s life.

Guest speaker Andrew Bridge, a former foster youth and children’s rights attorney, was interviewed by Dallas’ Cynt Marshall. He spoke powerfully about the importance of being seen, heard, and understood — something Dallas CASA volunteers provide every day. Longtime volunteer Jeff Underwood shared a moving story about becoming a father figure to a young man he supported through nearly a decade of advocacy.

Cynt Marshall interviews author Andrew Bridge on stage during the Cherish the Children luncheon hosted by Dallas CASA. (Kristina Bowman Photography)

It was a beautiful afternoon of inspiration, connection and raising funds for the work of Dallas CASA, with thanks to presenting sponsor The Rosewood Corporation and all our underwriters and guests.

Kathleen M. LaValle – Dallas CASA CEO, Regina Montoya and Paul Coggins receive the 2025 Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award. (Kristina Bowman Photography)

Dallas CASA board members in attendance included Corey Anthony, Rob Calderin, Margaret Cervin, Janice Z. Davis, Aaliyah Haqq, Cynt Marshall, Greg May, Gina Porter, Kristy Hoglund Robinson, Lauren Rose Sands, Nicki Stafford and Linda Swartz. Emeritus directors in attendance included Paul Coggins, Vicky Gunning and Cynthia Pladziewicz.

(Left) Priscilla and Corey Anthony; (middle) Nicki and Paul Stafford; (right) Isabel and Rob Calderin (Rosanne Lewis)
(Left) Gina Porter and Margaret Cervin; (middle) Sarah Comer and Leigh Fahr; (right) Kathleen M. and Michael LaValle (Rosanne Lewis)
(Left) Greg and Hannah May; (middle) Lynn Fisher and Robert Mahurin; (right) Regina Montoya and Paul Coggins (Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Adam Rose and Alyssa Johnston; (middle) Beth Cholerton and Carrie Curry; (Right) Russell Williamson and Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson (Kristina Bowman Photography)
(Left) Soozie Bül, Sally Hoglund, Kristy Hoglund Robinson and Eileen Nash; (Right) Annabel Morgan, Janice Davis and Nicole Hooper (Rosanne Lewis)
(Left) Courtney Moeslein and Julia Hart; (Middle) Lauren Rose Sands and Sara Faulconer Sands (Right) Mary Johnston and Alexandra Lovitt (Rosanne Lewis)
Kathleen Thorson, Lauren Rose Sands – Luncheon Co-Chairs (Kristina Bowman Photography)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020