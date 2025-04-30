Four-Time Tony Award-winning New Musical Is Startin’ Somethin’ In Fort Worth May 13-18 At Bass Performance Hall

FORT WORTH – Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, are thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale now for MJ, the smash-hit musical. The winner of four Tony Awards comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement May 13-18 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets are available through the only official outlets – online at www.basshall.com/mj or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Fort Worth in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves andsignature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Fort Worth as it makes its premiere at Bass Performance Hall in May 2025.

Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. He is joined on tour by Deaundre’ Woods (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II.

The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

For more information worldwide, visit: www.mjthemusical.com.

MJ comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The season continues with Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, The Wiz; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, Shucked. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. With 14 Broadway tours, this season has something for everyone. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.