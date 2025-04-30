People in the News NDG Staff - 0
“We the People” is the theme of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, which she will deliver Wednesday night in San Francisco. Harris will...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a global voice for the poor, immigrants, and the environment, died Monday at age 88. Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
As the Democratic Party continues to search for a new identity and fresh leadership, attention is turning to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is...
Read more

People in the News

Saturday, May 3, 2025

People in the News

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Four-Time Tony Award-winning New Musical Is Startin’ Somethin’ In Fort Worth May 13-18 At Bass Performance Hall

FORT WORTH – Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, are thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale now for MJ, the smash-hit musical. The winner of four Tony Awards comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement May 13-18 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Tickets are available through the only official outlets – online at www.basshall.com/mj or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Fort Worth in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves andsignature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Fort Worth as it makes its premiere at Bass Performance Hall in May 2025.

Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. He is joined on tour by Deaundre’ Woods (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

 

(Matthew Murphy / MurphyMade)

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II.

The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce, Christopher K Anaya-Gorman and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

For more information worldwide, visit: www.mjthemusical.com.

MJ comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The season continues with Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, The Wiz; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, Shucked. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. With 14 Broadway tours, this season has something for everyone. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020