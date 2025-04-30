The Contrast Between Roosevelt and Trump’s First 100 Days

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

With so much talk about President Trump’s first 100 days in office in his second term, it seemed appropriate to compare and contrast his 100 days to the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who initiated the 100-day miracle that saved a failing nation after President Herbert Hoover brought us the Great Depression.

Starting on March 4, 1933, President Roosevelt convinced the Congress for a three month session. During this time, he introduced 15 major pieces of legislation designed to counter the great depression; he signed 99 Executive Orders during this first 100 days compared to the 111 that President Trump signed in his first 77 days in office.

During Roosevelt’s first 100 days, Congress passed 77 laws creating Social Security, the Emergency Banking Act, Farm Credit Assistance, the Homeowner Refinancing Act, the Federal Emergency Relief Act, and the Civilian Conservation Corps, to name a few.

President Trump in contrast has been about revenge, efforts to dismantle Social Security, a life line to millions of Americans; the firing of critical Federal employees from CDC, the IRS, dismantling of the Department of Education, cuts in federal budgets affecting such agencies as the Federal Trade Commission and across the board cuts of Federal Agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for creating the much needed vaccine to fight the recent Covid-19 Pandemic.

Trump has created Tariffs which are destabilizing the U.S. and Global Economies with no concern for rising food and utilities costs affecting all Americans. This is a far cry from the soup lines that Roosevelt spent over 500 million dollars to feed hungry Americans, as opposed to Trump’s cut and elimination of Food Assistance Programs so vital to the survival of so many Americans today.

The real issue today is how long it will take the American people to continue to wake up and rise up against the 100-day crisis that Donald Trump has created for America, while making millions of dollars for himself while in office.

President Trump’s first 100 days, full of Constitutional violations of Due Process and all aspects of the document concerning separation of powers and our system of government, must not be a preamble to another 100 days in which people are deported without due process, judges are arrested while in their court rooms, while the President seeks to become King while ignoring our system of government.

We, the American people, can correct this process by removing from elected office those persons who refuse to hold the President accountable under our separation of powers. We must do more than just march and proclaim “Hands Off”. We must act to remove those who will not uphold their Oath of Office to “Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, Foreign and Domestic.” Today, under President Trump, our enemies are more domestic than Foreign. Let’s not just talk about the last 100 days. Let’s act to protect America in the next 100 days.