Jury selection began Monday in Manhattan in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage...
Rev. Dr. Melva L. Sampson didn’t inherit a pulpit—she created one. The ordained minister and professor of preaching and practical theology at Wake Forest...
“We the People” is the theme of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, which she will deliver Wednesday night in San Francisco. Harris will...
Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dallas Black Dance Theatre announces 2025 Summer Workshop Series

Registration is now open for Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT)’s annual summer workshop series. The comprehensive trio of summer dance programs is designed to inspire and develop dancers of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of June.

Summer Enrichment Youth Workshop (Ages 9-15)
June 2-14, 2025 | Available In-Person & Virtual

Young dancers with previous experience will receive intensive training directly from DBDT’s professional company members, plus special master ballet instructor Stephanie Powell (Long Beach City College).

This two-week program offers students the opportunity to refine their technique while learning about the importance of mental and physical health from licensed professionals through a curated speaker series. Available in both in-person and virtual formats to accommodate all participants.

(Dallas Black Dance Theatre)

Summer Academy Workshop (Ages 2-Adult)
June 7-28, 2025 | In-Person Only

An extension of DBDT’s regular academy classes, this inclusive program welcomes dancers of all experience levels – no prior dance training required. Classes include Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Modern, Parent & Me, Hip Hop, and Stretch & Move. This three-week program provides the perfect introduction to dance for beginners and continued development for returning students.

Summer Intensive (Ages 13-Adult)
June 16-27, 2025 | Available In-Person & Virtual

Designed for intermediate, advanced, and professional dancers, this rigorous program helps participants elevate their skills to the next level. Classes include Horton, Ballet, West African, Jazz and Dunham.

This year’s Summer Intensive features an exceptional lineup of certified guest instructors including Tracey Franklin (Dance Conservatory, Chicago High School for the Arts), Alfonsina Treneman (Joffrey Ballet School), T. Ayo Alston (Ayodele Drum & Dance), and Christen Reyes (I.M. Terrell Dance) – bringing diverse expertise and perspectives to this comprehensive training experience.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

