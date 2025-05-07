Dallas Black Dance Theatre announces 2025 Summer Workshop Series

Registration is now open for Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT)’s annual summer workshop series. The comprehensive trio of summer dance programs is designed to inspire and develop dancers of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of June.

Summer Enrichment Youth Workshop (Ages 9-15)

June 2-14, 2025 | Available In-Person & Virtual

Young dancers with previous experience will receive intensive training directly from DBDT’s professional company members, plus special master ballet instructor Stephanie Powell (Long Beach City College).

This two-week program offers students the opportunity to refine their technique while learning about the importance of mental and physical health from licensed professionals through a curated speaker series. Available in both in-person and virtual formats to accommodate all participants.

Summer Academy Workshop (Ages 2-Adult)

June 7-28, 2025 | In-Person Only

An extension of DBDT’s regular academy classes, this inclusive program welcomes dancers of all experience levels – no prior dance training required. Classes include Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Modern, Parent & Me, Hip Hop, and Stretch & Move. This three-week program provides the perfect introduction to dance for beginners and continued development for returning students.

Summer Intensive (Ages 13-Adult)

June 16-27, 2025 | Available In-Person & Virtual

Designed for intermediate, advanced, and professional dancers, this rigorous program helps participants elevate their skills to the next level. Classes include Horton, Ballet, West African, Jazz and Dunham.

This year’s Summer Intensive features an exceptional lineup of certified guest instructors including Tracey Franklin (Dance Conservatory, Chicago High School for the Arts), Alfonsina Treneman (Joffrey Ballet School), T. Ayo Alston (Ayodele Drum & Dance), and Christen Reyes (I.M. Terrell Dance) – bringing diverse expertise and perspectives to this comprehensive training experience.