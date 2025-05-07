People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jury selection began Monday in Manhattan in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage...
Rev. Dr. Melva L. Sampson didn’t inherit a pulpit—she created one. The ordained minister and professor of preaching and practical theology at Wake Forest...
“We the People” is the theme of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, which she will deliver Wednesday night in San Francisco. Harris will...
Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025

Target CEO attempts damage control after weeks of silence and mounting backlash

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an email to employees this week that a months-long lapse in communication has created uncertainty. The retailer is grappling with falling foot traffic, public boycotts, and criticism over its retreat from diversity goals.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Cornell’s message to staff admitted it has been “a tough few months.”

It said media coverage, social media chatter, and internal conversations “may have left you wondering.”

 

Target Corporation is an American retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores. (Bg Walker via NNPA)

He insisted, however, that Target’s values have not shifted. “I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in,” Cornell wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, the retail giant has faced a storm of challenges. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global imports have squeezed the company’s margins. Target’s decision to scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives prompted widespread backlash from Black leaders and organizations.

“Black consumers helped build Target into a retail giant, and now they are making their voices heard,” said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

The NNPA is a trade association representing the 198-year-old Black Press of America. Earlier this year, the Black Press began a public education and selective buying campaign in response to Target abandoning its commitment to Black America. “If corporations believe they can roll back diversity commitments without consequence, they are mistaken,” Chavis stated.

The company has yet to respond to repeated requests for meetings and comment from The Black Press. Target has lost more than $15 billion in revenue this year, seen its stock price fall by as much as $27.27 per share, and is facing multiple lawsuits tied to its DEI policy changes.

Cornell’s email still struck a tone of reassurance, calling the company’s values of “inclusivity, connection, drive” non-negotiable.

“We’re committed to sharing more of that impact with you and our guests because it reinforces our values and shows the real heart of our team,” he wrote.

Still, retail analysts were sharply critical. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said the email fails to address the root causes of public concern.

“They say, ‘Our products and experience are second to none.’ Well, actually, no, they’re not. That’s not true anymore,” he said. According to data from Placer.ai, foot traffic to Target stores has dropped for 11 straight weeks, with only a slight uptick during the week of April 14 and April 21. Overall, foot traffic declined 3.3% in April.

In recent weeks, Cornell met with Rev. Al Sharpton and leaders of the boycott movement to discuss Target’s DEI pullback. He also met with Trump to outline the damaging impact of tariffs on retailers. Neither meeting was believed to have been mentioned in his message to employees.

Rev. Jamal Bryant, who launched a national Target Fast to protest the company’s direction, has called for continued mobilization and accountability. Retail consultant Carol Spieckerman said the CEO’s email failed to take responsibility.

“His email acknowledges but doesn’t take responsibility for any of the concerns and controversies surrounding the company,” she said. “The tone implies that things are happening around and to Target that are out of its control.”

Both Spieckerman and Saunders described the message as unfocused.

“It’s a really jumbled email,” Saunders said. “And you know if it’s come from Brian Cornell, it’s probably been through about 30 different people and various PR teams, and it still comes out as this big, jumbled mess.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

