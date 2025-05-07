Target CEO attempts damage control after weeks of silence and mounting backlash

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Target CEO Brian Cornell acknowledged in an email to employees this week that a months-long lapse in communication has created uncertainty. The retailer is grappling with falling foot traffic, public boycotts, and criticism over its retreat from diversity goals.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Cornell’s message to staff admitted it has been “a tough few months.”

It said media coverage, social media chatter, and internal conversations “may have left you wondering.”

He insisted, however, that Target’s values have not shifted. “I recognize that silence from us has created uncertainty, so I want to be very clear: We are still the Target you know and believe in,” Cornell wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, the retail giant has faced a storm of challenges. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global imports have squeezed the company’s margins. Target’s decision to scale back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives prompted widespread backlash from Black leaders and organizations.

“Black consumers helped build Target into a retail giant, and now they are making their voices heard,” said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

The NNPA is a trade association representing the 198-year-old Black Press of America. Earlier this year, the Black Press began a public education and selective buying campaign in response to Target abandoning its commitment to Black America. “If corporations believe they can roll back diversity commitments without consequence, they are mistaken,” Chavis stated.

The company has yet to respond to repeated requests for meetings and comment from The Black Press. Target has lost more than $15 billion in revenue this year, seen its stock price fall by as much as $27.27 per share, and is facing multiple lawsuits tied to its DEI policy changes.

Cornell’s email still struck a tone of reassurance, calling the company’s values of “inclusivity, connection, drive” non-negotiable.

“We’re committed to sharing more of that impact with you and our guests because it reinforces our values and shows the real heart of our team,” he wrote.

Still, retail analysts were sharply critical. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said the email fails to address the root causes of public concern.

“They say, ‘Our products and experience are second to none.’ Well, actually, no, they’re not. That’s not true anymore,” he said. According to data from Placer.ai, foot traffic to Target stores has dropped for 11 straight weeks, with only a slight uptick during the week of April 14 and April 21. Overall, foot traffic declined 3.3% in April.

In recent weeks, Cornell met with Rev. Al Sharpton and leaders of the boycott movement to discuss Target’s DEI pullback. He also met with Trump to outline the damaging impact of tariffs on retailers. Neither meeting was believed to have been mentioned in his message to employees.

Rev. Jamal Bryant, who launched a national Target Fast to protest the company’s direction, has called for continued mobilization and accountability. Retail consultant Carol Spieckerman said the CEO’s email failed to take responsibility.

“His email acknowledges but doesn’t take responsibility for any of the concerns and controversies surrounding the company,” she said. “The tone implies that things are happening around and to Target that are out of its control.”

Both Spieckerman and Saunders described the message as unfocused.

“It’s a really jumbled email,” Saunders said. “And you know if it’s come from Brian Cornell, it’s probably been through about 30 different people and various PR teams, and it still comes out as this big, jumbled mess.”