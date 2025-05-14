People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
People in the News
President Donald Trump abruptly fired the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on May 8. Hayden made history in 2016 as the first woman and first...
People in the News
Jury selection began Monday in Manhattan in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage...
People in the News

Thursday, May 15, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, May 15, 2025

A Victory in Voting Rights

A Supreme Court win over the discriminatory redistributing in Alabama

By April Ryan

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is taking a victory lap for a Supreme Court win against Alabama’s discriminatory redistricting practices that targeted Black voters there.

Attorney Deuel Ross for the Legal Defense Fund says, “The Supreme Court ruled that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act by chopping up that Black population and declining to create two majority Black Districts.”

 

(Drazen Zigicvia via NNPA)

Ross emphasized to BlackPressUSA that Alabama’s Black Belt is hundreds of years old with a “very large Black population.”

Ross, who argued the case in the trial court and the United States Supreme Court, successfully proved that “Alabama had both intentionally discriminated against Black voters” by chopping up the Black Belt, a majority Black population that “runs straight through Alabama.”

This victory comes after recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions have undermined voting rights laws.

“If any case was going to show that the Voting Rights Act was still needed, it was our case,” offered Ross.

One of the first major blows to the 1965 Voting Rights Act was in 2013.

The Supreme Court decision then gutted the pre-clearance portion of the act.

The ruling was made in the Shelby V. Holder case, throwing out the pre-clearance portions of the law. That law section was created to prevent discriminatory election practices in “certain southern states” like Alabama.

Within that law was a portion called pre-clearance, where the southern states that were found to be practicing discriminatory election practices against Black voters had to get clearance from the Justice Department before they made any changes to the election process or rules.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

