Dallas College celebrates first Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

Dallas College will honor the first graduates of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-B.S.N.) program during a pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 12 in the Performance Hall at the Eastfield Campus.

The program launched in summer 2024 with 25 students with nursing associate degrees, many of whom were already working in the nursing field. Now, they are all graduating with their B.S.N. degrees — positioning them for broader career opportunities in nursing.

“This pinning ceremony at Dallas College marks a proud milestone in nursing education and a historic moment for our graduates,” said Dr. Chiquesha Davis, dean of the RN-B.S.N. program. “Our graduates are not only prepared for the future of health care, but they are also ready to lead and shape it across communities in Texas and beyond.”

The program offers two study tracks: a fast-track option that can be completed in 12 months and a part-time option that spans 24 months — ideal for working professionals. The 120-credit-hour degree plan includes a unique pathway for students to become certified Spanish medical interpreters.

“Completing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing is more than just earning a degree; it signifies a deeper understanding of nursing as a profession,” said Nancy Kinuthia, student speaker for the pinning ceremony. “Being equipped with enhanced critical thinking, leadership skills and a broader perspective on health care catapults me to use my degree to venture into areas like education, leadership, public health or nursing policy.”

Kinuthia earned her associate degree in nursing from the El Centro Campus. She now works as a medical-surgical nurse with the plastics and surgical specialty unit at Parkland Health in Dallas. A professor encouraged her to apply for the new program.

Dallas College’s bachelor’s program addresses the increasing demand for qualified nurses. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 275,000 additional nurses will be needed between 2020 and 2030. Nursing employment is projected to grow by 9% — faster than the average for all occupations.

Dallas College will hold six commencement ceremonies May 15-17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The graduating class of 11,001 includes the nursing cohort and 161 students earning Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Early Childhood Education.

The college awarded its first bachelor’s degrees in education in 2023 and added a Bachelor of Applied Technology in Software Development this year.