Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
President Donald Trump abruptly fired the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on May 8. Hayden made history in 2016 as the first woman and first...
Jury selection began Monday in Manhattan in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage...
Thursday, May 15, 2025

People in the News

Dallas College celebrates first Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing graduates at pinning ceremony

Dallas College will honor the first graduates of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-B.S.N.) program during a pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 12 in the Performance Hall at the Eastfield Campus.

The program launched in summer 2024 with 25 students with nursing associate degrees, many of whom were already working in the nursing field. Now, they are all graduating with their B.S.N. degrees — positioning them for broader career opportunities in nursing.

“This pinning ceremony at Dallas College marks a proud milestone in nursing education and a historic moment for our graduates,” said Dr. Chiquesha Davis, dean of the RN-B.S.N. program. “Our graduates are not only prepared for the future of health care, but they are also ready to lead and shape it across communities in Texas and beyond.”

The program offers two study tracks: a fast-track option that can be completed in 12 months and a part-time option that spans 24 months — ideal for working professionals. The 120-credit-hour degree plan includes a unique pathway for students to become certified Spanish medical interpreters.

 

“Completing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing is more than just earning a degree; it signifies a deeper understanding of nursing as a profession,” said Nancy Kinuthia, student speaker for the pinning ceremony. (Dallas College)

“Completing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing is more than just earning a degree; it signifies a deeper understanding of nursing as a profession,” said Nancy Kinuthia, student speaker for the pinning ceremony. “Being equipped with enhanced critical thinking, leadership skills and a broader perspective on health care catapults me to use my degree to venture into areas like education, leadership, public health or nursing policy.”

Kinuthia earned her associate degree in nursing from the El Centro Campus. She now works as a medical-surgical nurse with the plastics and surgical specialty unit at Parkland Health in Dallas. A professor encouraged her to apply for the new program.

Dallas College’s bachelor’s program addresses the increasing demand for qualified nurses. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 275,000 additional nurses will be needed between 2020 and 2030. Nursing employment is projected to grow by 9% — faster than the average for all occupations.

Dallas College will hold six commencement ceremonies May 15-17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The graduating class of 11,001 includes the nursing cohort and 161 students earning Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Early Childhood Education.
The college awarded its first bachelor’s degrees in education in 2023 and added a Bachelor of Applied Technology in Software Development this year.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

