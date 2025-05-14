The 12 jurors who will decide Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ fate

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

As the explosive federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in Manhattan, the fate of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures now lies in the hands of a diverse jury of 12 New Yorkers, ranging in age from 30 to 74.

With opening testimony already revealing harrowing allegations from former partner Cassie Ventura, the jurors will be asked to weigh damning charges that span decades and shake the very foundation of Combs’ vast business empire. Already, Ventura has delivered chilling testimony describing the alleged violence and coercion she endured.

“He would … knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head,” Ventura told the court. She also described “freak-offs”—events she said Combs orchestrated in which she was forced to engage in sexual acts with escorts under his control. Her account marks the first in what prosecutors suggest will be a long line of testimony detailing a pattern of abuse and control.

However, legal experts have already expressed concern that Combs hasn’t been charged with domestic violence, which has been the early theme of prosecutors. Combs, 54, was indicted last year on three federal counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The indictment paints Combs as the ringleader of a criminal enterprise that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice from 2008 to the present. Federal prosecutors accuse him of leveraging his wealth, celebrity, and network of employees to abuse women, control their careers, and cover up the alleged crimes.

“For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The jury selected to decide Combs’ fate is as varied as the city itself, with jurors hailing from Manhattan, the Bronx, and Westchester. Each has at least a college degree—two hold master’s degrees and one a PhD. Their professional backgrounds span deli clerks, massage therapists, bank analysts, and scientists.

Here are some of the jurors now tasked with deliberating one of the most high-profile cases in recent memory:

• A 69-year-old Manhattan massage therapist disclosed that a family member was a victim of domestic violence but assured the court of his impartiality.

• A 31-year-old Manhattan-based investment analyst and active church member acknowledged seeing the video of Combs allegedly assaulting Ventura.

• A 51-year-old scientist with a PhD in molecular biology who is only vaguely familiar with the case from media coverage.

• A 30-year-old deli clerk from the Bronx said she rarely follows the news but enjoys hip-hop and reggae.

• A 42-year-old nursing home aide from Manhattan admitted to knowing about the allegations but relies on word-of-mouth for news.

• A 41-year-old Bronx correctional facility clerk who once pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fraud but claimed he could still be a fair juror.

• A 68-year-old retired banker from Westchester who listens to Indian music and enjoys cricket.

• Another 68-year-old retired lineman from Westchester said he watched Combs’ reality show Making the Band and viewed the Ventura video.

• A 43-year-old physician’s assistant from Westchester is involved in women’s advocacy and social justice theater.

• A 39-year-old Bronx social worker specializing in domestic violence cases who also works as a security guard.

• A 67-year-old bank analyst from Westchester who has previously served on a hung jury in a criminal case.

• A 74-year-old Manhattan-based treatment coordinator who works with people with disabilities and holds a sociology degree.

Six alternate jurors were also selected, though they do not yet know their status. These include a 57-year-old architect, a 35-year-old unemployed former window cleaner, a 40-year-old physician, a 71-year-old nonprofit worker, a 24-year-old site operator, and a 37-year-old administrative officer for an international organization.

While some jurors admitted to having seen the Ventura video or hearing details of the case beforehand, each assured U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that they could remain impartial and base their judgment solely on the evidence presented in court. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.