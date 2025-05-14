People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
President Donald Trump abruptly fired the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on May 8. Hayden made history in 2016 as the first woman and first...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Jury selection began Monday in Manhattan in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, May 15, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Trump administration moves to eliminate Habeas Corpus

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller confirmed the Trump administration is “actively looking at” suspending the writ of habeas corpus — a constitutional right that allows individuals to challenge unlawful detention.

Though framed as a move against undocumented immigrants, historians and legal experts warn the consequences could be far more sweeping, especially for Black Americans.
“The Constitution is clear,” Miller told reporters. “The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in time of invasion.”

Miller cited immigration at the southern border as justification, using language similar to what President Trump has repeatedly described as an “invasion.”

 

(Image via NNPA)

But civil liberties advocates and Black historians say suspending this right — a cornerstone of due process — would reopen legal pathways used throughout U.S. history to detain, punish, and silence Black Americans.

From the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 to Reconstruction-era terror and Japanese internment in World War II, the right to habeas corpus has been both a shield and a last resort for marginalized people. Its suspension has consistently led to devastating consequences.
“Black Americans remember what happens when the government has unchecked power to detain,” wrote historian Amanda Tyler, author of Habeas Corpus in Wartime.

“This isn’t new. It’s the same mechanism that was used to capture fugitive slaves and suppress Black resistance during Reconstruction.”

In 1850, Congress passed a law that denied suspected fugitives any right to testify in court or even seek habeas relief. Free Black Americans were captured alongside escapees.
“It meant no Black person in the North was safe,” wrote historians James and Lois Horton, who documented how the law turned states like Massachusetts into hunting grounds for slave catchers backed by federal power.

The parallels are striking.

Today, many of the deportation cases the Trump administration wants to fast-track involve habeas claims — legal challenges asserting that the government has no lawful basis for detention.

One such case involves Rumeysa Öztürk, a Turkish student at Tufts University, who was jailed for 45 days without charges.

A federal judge in Vermont ordered her release after she filed a habeas petition, arguing her detention was based on her political speech and not any crime.

Miller hinted that such judicial checks on the executive branch are part of the reason for considering suspension.

“It depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not,” he said. That sentiment echoes past abuse.

During Reconstruction, Congress had to pass the Ku Klux Klan Act in 1871 to protect Black citizens from paramilitary terror.

The act allowed President Grant to suspend habeas corpus — not to restrict civil rights, but to crush white supremacist violence.

Now, the suspension is being considered not to protect Black life, but to expand detention powers in the name of immigration control.

Critics say that opens the door to much broader repression.

“The legal history is clear,” said Tyler. “Suspending habeas has often led to the erosion of other rights — especially for Black people.”

The fear isn’t hypothetical. In 1786, a Black father named Cato used a writ of habeas corpus to rescue his daughter Betsey from re-enslavement in Pennsylvania.

Their case became one of the first major freedom suits in U.S. legal history.

Even during Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus in 1862, a fierce backlash followed. Lincoln justified it during a rebellion. Critics warned then — as now — that the nation cannot preserve itself by abandoning the very liberties it claims to protect.

Stephen Miller’s comments come at a time when millions of Americans are already concerned about voter suppression, militarized policing, and authoritarian tactics.

For Black Americans, the prospect of suspending habeas corpus rings especially loud.

“When we hear this,” said one civil rights attorney, “we don’t just hear a legal argument. We hear footsteps from the past.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020