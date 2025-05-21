People in the News NDG Staff - 0
At a large press conference on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress rallied around Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). The members represented...
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
President Donald Trump abruptly fired the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on May 8. Hayden made history in 2016 as the first woman and first...
Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Angel Reese

The WNBA has launched an investigation into what it called “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever—an episode that reignited long-simmering racial tensions surrounding Reese and Fever second-year player Caitlin Clark.

The two players, who entered the league together last year after a fiery college rivalry, have become emblematic of a racial divide that continues to shape how fans, media, and the public perceive Black and white women athletes.

Reese, who is Black, has often been vilified for her outspoken confidence and physical play. Clark, who is white, has largely been celebrated, even while displaying similar traits on the court.

“They both are excellent competitors,” ESPN broadcaster Monica McNutt said. “But if it had been the other way around [Reese shoving Clark], you could imagine how this conversation would go.”

 

Angel Reese (Photo via NNPA)

In the third quarter of Indiana’s 93-58 win, tensions boiled over when Clark slapped at the ball after Reese secured an offensive rebound and had a clear path to the basket. Reese fell to the floor and quickly got up to confront Clark before Fever star Aliyah Boston intervened.
Officials reviewed the play, upgraded Clark’s foul to a flagrant 1, and issued technical fouls to both Reese and Boston. As boos rang out from the largely non-African-American crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Reese was targeted more aggressively—particularly during her free throws.

The WNBA said it is investigating “allegations of hateful fan comments” directed at her during the game. “The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.” Reese declined to speak to the media after the game and had no comment Sunday through a representative.
The confrontation—and the crowd’s reaction—quickly spilled into online discourse, with some defending Reese while others amplified attacks. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is married to a white woman, drew fire for a post accusing Reese of creating a hostile environment.

“Angel Reese said she is the villain, refused to answer questions about Caitlin Clark, and has celebrated flagrant fouls on Caitlin Clark,” the ill-informed Griffin said. “I’m not helping create anything. Angel Reese has fed into this with her actions. She needs to do better.”
Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant fired back at Griffin.

“Both girls are good in their own right,” Bryant asserted. “Caitlin Clark is better than Angel Reese, but saying she hates her is wild. You are helping create a negative narrative around Angel Reese … and I don’t respect it, respectfully. You know this is tied into race.. and the way you’re playing it is wild. We gotta do better.”

Chicago Sky CEO and president Adam Fox fully supported Reese and welcomed the WNBA’s investigation.

“We will do everything in our power to protect Chicago Sky players,” Fox said. “And we encourage the league to continue taking meaningful steps to create a safe environment for all WNBA players.”

