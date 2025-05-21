People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The WNBA has launched an investigation into what it called “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against...
At a large press conference on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress rallied around Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). The members represented...
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Celebrating milestones and new beginnings

By Joyce Foreman
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees
District 6

Hello, again, D6.

It’s hard to believe the school year is almost over. I know how much heart and hard work everyone, from teachers and administrators to students and families, poured into getting to this point. And for many of you, that journey ends with the joy of walking across the graduation stage.

To our amazing D6 seniors — congratulations! You’ve hit a huge milestone, and I hope you take a moment, even in the middle of all the excitement and chaos of these last few weeks, to really soak it in and feel proud. Some of you are off to college, others jumping right into the workforce, but no matter where you’re headed next, I know you’re ready for whatever comes your way. After all, you’re about to be proud Dallas ISD alums!

Whether starting pre-K, high school, or anywhere in between, our students are ending one chapter and preparing for another. I am reminded of this verse from The Collected Poems by Langston Hughes: “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly. Hold fast to dreams for when dreams go, life is a barren field frozen with snow.”

Passion is the fuel for everything you do in life, and Dallas ISD is committed to helping our students find it. We offer so many programs and opportunities for you to explore, and take pride in empowering our students to follow their dreams. With a dream and passion, you will go far in life, and Dallas ISD is excited to watch you grow.

Congratulations, new National Honor Society members: The recent induction of several Justin F. Kimball High School basketball players into the National Honor Society is a shining example of what it means to lead with heart and discipline, both on the court and in the classroom. With GPAs of 3.5 or higher, these student-athletes show us that true excellence knows no boundaries.

Register for pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year: Families with pre-K aged children can now enroll for the next school year. Studies show that students who attend pre-K are 3.5 times more likely to be ready for kindergarten, more likely to succeed in school, and more likely to attend college. Set your children up for success by signing them up for pre-K today! For more information, visit the Dallas ISD website.

Enroll for 2025-2026: Enrollment for the 2025–2026 school year is open for all grade levels. Don’t miss the chance to shape your child’s future, and get them signed up for the upcoming school year!

