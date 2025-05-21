People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The WNBA has launched an investigation into what it called “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
At a large press conference on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress rallied around Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). The members represented...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Go Ape Plano hosts Hank’s Friends for an inclusive day of adventure

On Saturday, May 3, Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park in Plano, Texas, partnered with Hank’s Friends, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to host a memorable community networking event that combined outdoor adventure with heartwarming connection.

The day was designed to uplift individuals with special needs and bring together families, local businesses, and service providers for a celebration of courage, inclusivity, and community.

Hank’s Friends was founded to help the special needs community—and anyone in search of support—connect with businesses and resources ready to serve. The event at Go Ape brought this mission to life, creating a welcoming and empowering environment where everyone could challenge themselves and build lasting relationships.

Inclusive Adventure in Action

Throughout the day, attendees explored Go Ape’s thrilling treetop rope course and zipline challenges, with expertly trained staff providing guidance, accommodations, and encouragement every step of the way. For many participants, the experience was a powerful opportunity to conquer fears, embrace adventure, and build confidence in a supportive setting.

 

(Go Ape / Instagram)

“This event was a beautiful example of what’s possible when inclusion meets adventure,” said Alyssa Hartley, Local Marketing Coordinator and previous Adventure Guide at Go Ape. “We watched individuals and families step outside their comfort zones, try something new, and experience genuine joy. These are the moments that define our mission.”

The event also featured yard games, community networking, and interactive conversations between local organizations and attendees—all aimed at fostering deeper connections and raising awareness of the many resources available to families in the special needs community.

Empowering Moments, Lasting Impact

One of the day’s most inspiring themes was shared courage: families cheering each other on, participants encouraging strangers-turned-friends, and the undeniable impact of an environment built on trust and empowerment. The Go Ape team’s dedication to safety, inclusion, and emotional support helped make the event a success for all involved.
A Model for Future Events

Go Ape is proud to offer custom events for nonprofits, school groups, businesses, and community organizations at all its locations across the country. Each experience is tailored to the group’s needs and designed to inspire growth, unity, and adventure.
Interested in planning a transformational event? Learn more and request a quote at goape.com/groups/#getquote.

Hank’s Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals—especially those in the special needs community—connect with supportive businesses, services, and one another. Through events, education, and partnerships, Hank’s Friends promotes inclusion, empowerment, and a spirit of togetherness. Learn more at hanksfriends.org.

With 16 locations in 11 states, Go Ape is America’s leading provider of immersive aerial adventure parks. Through purpose-driven outdoor experiences, Go Ape inspires people to connect with nature, each other, and themselves.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020