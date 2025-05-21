Go Ape Plano hosts Hank’s Friends for an inclusive day of adventure

On Saturday, May 3, Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park in Plano, Texas, partnered with Hank’s Friends, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to host a memorable community networking event that combined outdoor adventure with heartwarming connection.

The day was designed to uplift individuals with special needs and bring together families, local businesses, and service providers for a celebration of courage, inclusivity, and community.

Hank’s Friends was founded to help the special needs community—and anyone in search of support—connect with businesses and resources ready to serve. The event at Go Ape brought this mission to life, creating a welcoming and empowering environment where everyone could challenge themselves and build lasting relationships.

Inclusive Adventure in Action

Throughout the day, attendees explored Go Ape’s thrilling treetop rope course and zipline challenges, with expertly trained staff providing guidance, accommodations, and encouragement every step of the way. For many participants, the experience was a powerful opportunity to conquer fears, embrace adventure, and build confidence in a supportive setting.

“This event was a beautiful example of what’s possible when inclusion meets adventure,” said Alyssa Hartley, Local Marketing Coordinator and previous Adventure Guide at Go Ape. “We watched individuals and families step outside their comfort zones, try something new, and experience genuine joy. These are the moments that define our mission.”

The event also featured yard games, community networking, and interactive conversations between local organizations and attendees—all aimed at fostering deeper connections and raising awareness of the many resources available to families in the special needs community.

Empowering Moments, Lasting Impact

One of the day’s most inspiring themes was shared courage: families cheering each other on, participants encouraging strangers-turned-friends, and the undeniable impact of an environment built on trust and empowerment. The Go Ape team’s dedication to safety, inclusion, and emotional support helped make the event a success for all involved.

A Model for Future Events

Go Ape is proud to offer custom events for nonprofits, school groups, businesses, and community organizations at all its locations across the country. Each experience is tailored to the group’s needs and designed to inspire growth, unity, and adventure.

Interested in planning a transformational event? Learn more and request a quote at goape.com/groups/#getquote.

Hank’s Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals—especially those in the special needs community—connect with supportive businesses, services, and one another. Through events, education, and partnerships, Hank’s Friends promotes inclusion, empowerment, and a spirit of togetherness. Learn more at hanksfriends.org.

With 16 locations in 11 states, Go Ape is America’s leading provider of immersive aerial adventure parks. Through purpose-driven outdoor experiences, Go Ape inspires people to connect with nature, each other, and themselves.