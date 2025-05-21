People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The WNBA has launched an investigation into what it called “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against...
At a large press conference on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress rallied around Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). The members represented...
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
NDG Book Review: ‘Blair Underwood Presents Sins of Survivors’ offers an action-packed story for the fans of noir fiction

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Mom never had to worry.
After she reminded you to look out for your siblings, she didn’t have to tell you again. From then on, you had one another’s backs, you were a team that nobody messed with. And all these years later, today, you still watch out for them because, in your house and in “Blair Underwood Presents Sins of Survivors,” by Joe McClean, family comes first.

Every now and then, Benjamin Carter woke up, remembering.

He was a youngster when white men killed his father in a way that still caused the nightmares. It’d been decades since then, decades since his oldest brother, Jasper, took charge and moved Benjamin, their sister, and their half-brother away from Alabama to the safety of Ohio, then to Detroit. Decades, but the memories never went away.

Still, Benjamin and Jasper had done well for themselves. It was 1937, the Detroit suburb of Black Bottom was mostly thriving despite hard times, and the Carter brothers were important men in the areas of business, industry, and entertainment.

As long as they paid the bribes required to the police force and to the other powerful organized crime groups that ruled the Black Bottom section of Detroit, there’d be no trouble. As long as Benjamin’s sons and Jasper’s children could keep the family businesses running smoothly, everything was good.

Still, there was trouble. Tensions were heating up between the automakers and the unions, and Benjamin’s connections with corrupt politicians were complicated by racism and grift from outside forces. His son, the one who ran the Carter brother’s most profitable business, a night club, was involved with a Russian prostitute at a brothel run by a woman who Benjamin didn’t want to admit was his cousin.

His youngest son was a dreamer. His daughter was fast becoming invested in women’s rights. And it was possible that his half-brother, Lance, a man Benjamin hated, might not be on the Carter brother’s side…

Starting about thirty pages in, “Sins of Survivors” is rough. There are way too many characters in it – some come and go on a page and never return – and there are large chunks of book in which you may not completely know what’s going on. It’s a struggle.
That doesn’t mean that it’s a total waste of your time, though.

As the screenwriter-director that he is, author Joe McClean offers an action-packed story that’s based in part on real history, with touches of crime and corruption that will appeal to readers of 1930s-type noir fiction or fans of the Francis Ford Coppola trilogy. The side-stories in which the Carter brothers’ children partake is a nice touch, too, because plot-threads like those don’t often appear in gangster novels.

But do those good things overshadow the roughness?

That’ll be determined by your need for clarity, because it’s not always here in this novel. “Blair Underwood Presents Sins of Survivors” isn’t all bad but it’s not a Tennyson Hardwick novel, if that’s what you want. Keep that in mind before you look out for it.

