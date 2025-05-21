People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The WNBA has launched an investigation into what it called “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
At a large press conference on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress rallied around Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (D-NJ). The members represented...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Black America is taking pride in a truth shaking up the Vatican and resonating through the streets of New Orleans: Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Now is the Time for Love, Unity

By Rev. RB Holmes Jr.

I have had the humble and high honor of serving on three of the four venerable historically black colleges and universities Board of Trustees in my beloved state of Florida. These outstanding and prestigious universities are Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, and I currently serve on the Board at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, where I am chairman of the Academic and Athletics Committees.

I have joyfully, faithfully and persistently given of my time, resources and prayers to support, sustain and strengthen the four premier HBCUs in Florida, in particular, and have been and continue to be a promoter, proponent and protector of HBCUs, in general.

Many of my family members, including my wife, mother, siblings, in-laws, hundreds of my parishioners and countless number of friends attended and graduated from HBCUs. I also am a graduate of an HBCU, Virginia Union University School of Theology. My point is that supporting HBCUs is a calling for me personally, professionally, culturally and spiritually. I feel these universities and colleges are positioned on sacred and holy ground. It has been my lifelong passion, vigor, zeal and determination to not only see these HBCUs in Florida survive but thrive.

 

Rev. RB Holmes, Jr. (Courtesy photo)

These and other HBCUs are crucially important for the upward mobility of our race and other races. Obviously, Rattler Nation and others are disappointed and frustrated in the selection of attorney Marva Johnson as the next president of FAMU. In full disclosure, my preference was Dr. Donald Palm, who is a phenomenal educator, a transformational leader and, most of all, presidential material.

I made my preference known to several trustees and others. However, he was not selected by the trustees, and we must now move forward.
I don’t know attorney Marva Johnson. I do know that the attacks on her character, family and selection as the next president of FAMU are unfortunate, unnecessary and unkind. Yes, attack the process but not the person. We must find the grace to be better than this. Name-calling doesn’t change anything.

The board of trustees has spoken. I just don’t believe in my soul and spirit that the trustees who voted for Dr. Palm and those who voted for President-Elect Johnson have a hidden agenda to dismantle FAMU. I don’t believe that these trustees will allow anyone to defund, deconstruct, disrupt, desecrate or destroy this treasured institution.

I am praying fervently for President-Elect Johnson. I am praying that God will give her the strength, wisdom, favor and patience to execute her vision for this remarkable university to guide it toward the “path of preeminence.” Who knows? Maybe God is sending her to the Highest of Seven Hills “for such a time as this.” Furthermore, in the words of Pope Leo XIV, “Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love.” I say, “Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love and unity.”

Rev. Dr. RB Holmes is publisher of the Capital Outlook newspaper and pastor of the historic Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020