Now is the Time for Love, Unity

By Rev. RB Holmes Jr.

I have had the humble and high honor of serving on three of the four venerable historically black colleges and universities Board of Trustees in my beloved state of Florida. These outstanding and prestigious universities are Florida Memorial University in Miami, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, and I currently serve on the Board at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, where I am chairman of the Academic and Athletics Committees.

I have joyfully, faithfully and persistently given of my time, resources and prayers to support, sustain and strengthen the four premier HBCUs in Florida, in particular, and have been and continue to be a promoter, proponent and protector of HBCUs, in general.

Many of my family members, including my wife, mother, siblings, in-laws, hundreds of my parishioners and countless number of friends attended and graduated from HBCUs. I also am a graduate of an HBCU, Virginia Union University School of Theology. My point is that supporting HBCUs is a calling for me personally, professionally, culturally and spiritually. I feel these universities and colleges are positioned on sacred and holy ground. It has been my lifelong passion, vigor, zeal and determination to not only see these HBCUs in Florida survive but thrive.

These and other HBCUs are crucially important for the upward mobility of our race and other races. Obviously, Rattler Nation and others are disappointed and frustrated in the selection of attorney Marva Johnson as the next president of FAMU. In full disclosure, my preference was Dr. Donald Palm, who is a phenomenal educator, a transformational leader and, most of all, presidential material.

I made my preference known to several trustees and others. However, he was not selected by the trustees, and we must now move forward.

I don’t know attorney Marva Johnson. I do know that the attacks on her character, family and selection as the next president of FAMU are unfortunate, unnecessary and unkind. Yes, attack the process but not the person. We must find the grace to be better than this. Name-calling doesn’t change anything.

The board of trustees has spoken. I just don’t believe in my soul and spirit that the trustees who voted for Dr. Palm and those who voted for President-Elect Johnson have a hidden agenda to dismantle FAMU. I don’t believe that these trustees will allow anyone to defund, deconstruct, disrupt, desecrate or destroy this treasured institution.

I am praying fervently for President-Elect Johnson. I am praying that God will give her the strength, wisdom, favor and patience to execute her vision for this remarkable university to guide it toward the “path of preeminence.” Who knows? Maybe God is sending her to the Highest of Seven Hills “for such a time as this.” Furthermore, in the words of Pope Leo XIV, “Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love.” I say, “Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love and unity.”

Rev. Dr. RB Holmes is publisher of the Capital Outlook newspaper and pastor of the historic Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida.