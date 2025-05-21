Trump demands probe of celebs who backed Harris

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

President Donald Trump’s latest tirade marks a new chapter in what critics call one of modern history’s angriest and most vengeful post-election victory laps.

Despite reclaiming the White House, Trump and his inner circle continue to lash out—not at rivals in government, but at celebrities who backed his 2024 opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a series of overnight social media posts filled with capital letters and accusations, Trump called for a federal investigation into pop and cultural icons Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Bono.

The reason: their support for Harris during the campaign. Trump baselessly accused them of being “illegally compensated” under the guise of performance or production contracts, calling the endorsements “a desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds.”

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS,” Trump wrote. “This was a very expensive and desperate effort… IT’S NOT LEGAL!”

Springsteen was already in Trump’s crosshairs after criticizing the administration during a concert in England, calling it “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.”

Trump fired back by attacking the New Jersey rock legend’s appearance, labeling him a “dried out prune of a rocker” who should “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT.”

Springsteen didn’t stay silent. During his next performance, he fired back. “Donald Trump is an unfit president who persecutes people for exercising free speech,” the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer insisted.

That response only fueled Trump’s fury. In another outburst, the president accused Springsteen—along with Beyoncé, Winfrey, and Bono—of violating campaign finance laws.

The Harris campaign, which raised over $1 billion, has disclosed payments to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment ($165,000) and Oprah’s Harpo Productions ($1 million).

Both companies confirmed the funds covered staff and production costs, not personal payments. Oprah addressed the issue directly.

“I did not receive any personal fee,” she wrote online. “However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.”

Beyoncé’s mother also publicly defended her daughter, calling the rumors “fake news” and stating unequivocally, “She did not receive a penny.”

Still, Trump appears determined to weaponize the Department of Justice against entertainers who oppose him.

“At 1:34 AM, Trump called for DOJ to investigate Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Springsteen, Oprah, and others for crimes,” said Ron Filipkowski, editor of MeidasTouch.com. “Then he made another deranged post about it at 9:11 AM.”

Critics say the president’s obsession with silencing his critics has become more than a personality trait—it’s a strategy.

“Trump isn’t threatening Beyoncé, Springsteen, Bono, and Oprah because he expects them to be charged with anything,” said Navy veteran Jared Ryan Sears. “He is threatening them to intimidate others from speaking up or supporting his opposition. That is because Trump fears your voice; he fears the power of the people.”

Fox News contributor and host Jessica Tarlov added, “Donald Trump spent the night ranting about investigating Beyoncé so that you would forget that House Republicans just moved a bill forward that would cut Medicaid. Don’t let them get away with it.”