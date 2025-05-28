Biden’s diagnosis renews focus on prostate cancer risks

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday.

The statement said Biden’s diagnosis was characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating a high-grade cancer with bone metastasis.

Physicians noted that while the disease is advanced, it is hormone-sensitive, which allows for treatment options that can help manage the cancer.

Biden, 82, had undergone further medical evaluation after a small nodule was discovered on his prostate. His office said he and his family are currently reviewing treatment plans with his doctors.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer among men, second only to skin cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 13 out of every 100 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, with age being the primary risk factor.

Cancer specialists say that despite the seriousness of Biden’s diagnosis, advancements in prostate cancer treatment have led to improved outcomes, even for those with advanced diseases.

“There are a number of highly effective treatments available,” said Dr. Tanya Dorff, an oncologist at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles. “Even with aggressive or late-stage prostate cancer, patients can often live many years with good quality of life.”

Biden’s diagnosis comes at a time when attention is increasingly focused on racial disparities in prostate cancer outcomes. According to ZERO Prostate Cancer, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting patients and families, Black men in the United States are 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than twice as likely to die from it compared to white men.

One in six Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime—compared to one in eight men overall. They are also more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease.

While no single explanation exists for these disparities, research has shown that systemic inequities contribute to poorer outcomes.

Black men are less likely to be offered PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests during routine screenings and, when diagnosed, less likely to receive timely or effective treatment.

A recent study reported by ZERO Prostate Cancer revealed that Black men with early-stage prostate cancer are significantly less likely to receive any form of treatment compared to white men. Socioeconomic factors also play a role. Racial inequality in the United States continues to affect access to care, insurance coverage, and overall health outcomes, particularly for Black and African American communities. Biden, who concluded his term in January, was the oldest person to serve as president.

His successor, Donald Trump, assumed office at age 78. While the former president and his doctors continue to explore treatment options, Biden’s diagnosis has cast a new spotlight on addressing both men’s health and the racial disparities that remain embedded in cancer care.

“Too many Black men are dying from a disease that can be detected early and treated,” ZERO Prostate Cancer officials posted on its website. “We must ensure that awareness, access, and action reach every community.”