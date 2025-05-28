Dallas College drama students earn national acclaim at Kennedy Center

Dallas College students and faculty won more than ​a dozen awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) in Washington, D.C. Camilo “Milo” Ramos Viamont, who attends North Lake Campus, won the KCACTF Stage Management Fellowship for his work on their production of “Real Women Have Curves” by Josefina López.

He was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Broadway Stage Management Symposium, May 17-19, in New York City.

Twelve national awards and six commendations recognized the cast and crew of Richland Campus’ production of “Emilia” by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm.

Production Awards

• Outstanding Performance and Production Ensemble

• Distinguished Production of a Play or Musical

• Citizen Artist Award

• Facilitation of a Brave Rehearsal Space

Student Awards

• Distinguished Stage Management, Kazimir Fardi

• Distinguished Performances in a Play or Musical

– Matilda Felton

– Evelyn Yanes

– Andrea Ortiz

– Anna Townsend

Faculty Awards

• Distinguished Scenic Design, Jennifer Owen

• Distinguished Costume Design, Amy Otto

• Outstanding Direction of a Play or Musical, Emily Gray

A total of 36 Dallas College students traveled to Abilene for the regional KCACTF, including 20 who were in the company of “Emilia.” The national awards recognized the performance there, where they received a standing ovation and were lauded by their peers, many from four-year schools.

“The awards I was most delighted with were Outstanding Production and Outstanding Ensemble,” said Dallas College Professor Emily Gray, director of “Emilia.” “Collaboration and collective responsibility for storytelling are the most important and beautiful parts of a theater production. These students each brought their own talents to the production, but more importantly, they shared and cared for each other, which ultimately shone through.”

Ramos said that the best part of traveling to the national competition in Washington was meeting and working with people he had never met before. “I felt like everyone was a new friend; I really met some amazing people,” he said, adding that he even had the opportunity to shadow the stage manager at the famed Ford’s Theatre.

His first trip to Washington was followed by his first trip to New York City last week to attend the Broadway Stage Management Symposium. “This award is not a final curtain — it’s an opening night. What I’ve learned behind the scenes has prepared me to lead with heart, create with intention and step boldly into a future built on gratitude, growth and the stories yet to be told,” said Ramos.

Ramos hopes to build a career in theater, through both acting and technical work. He’s pursuing an Associate of Arts degree as well as a Theater Technician certificate at Dallas College.