Film Review: ‘October London’ is the rebirth of cool

By Dwight Brown

NNPA Film Critic

(****)

“Make me, make me wanna get down tonight….” October London sang what was on the minds of his audience during his entire performance at the Beacon Theatre. On New York’s Upper Westside, on May 25, 2025, that’s what his aura did to them.

London’s path was created by Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross and others. Artists who made music folks could make love by. Songs, melodies and rhythms that touch the soul and libido. Song by men who held the room key and were inviting lovers into their boudoir.

October London took up that mantle with his 2023 album The Rebirth of Marvin. A tribute to Gaye that brought his vibe back into the light and updated it with a 2020s feel that’s bits of classic R&B, neo soul and jazz for this generation. And so, the young and the old made the pilgrimage to the Beacon theater to see, hear and feel the new king of hearts. The love messenger. And he didn’t disappoint.

Jared Samuel Erskine was born October 17, 1986, in South Bend Indiana. Mom was a singer and dad played guitar. Playing piano from age five started his musical journey. After taking the moniker Sam London, then October London and honing his craft, his career took off when he signed with what would become Snoop Dog’s Death Row Records. He knew his career had grown when he played a fictionalized version of himself on the TV series Empire. The song “Back to Your Place” started his rise up the Billboard charts and reached #1 Adult R&B song. Subsequent singles, EPs, albums, TV appearances, etc. have led to him selling out the Beacon theater on a warm spring night. .

As the audience took their seats for “The October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour,” there was great anticipation for London’s first time leading a concert as the main act. His show opened with Joe Leone, from L.A., whose soulful voice is reminiscent of Robin Thicke and Justin Timberlake’s. He sang Over Under and wowed the women. Next, Ro James brought a hip hop vibe to the night with his hit “Permission,” which evokes Curtis Mayfield.

That led up to Tamar Braxton. Having honed her skills on WE tv’s Braxton Family Values, she knew how to work the audience. She had a running conversation with the crowd and campily stalked around like she was a refugee from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The youngest Braxton sang some of her hit songs with her sultry voice and a melodramatic style. The place went nuts when she invited two couples on stage to talk about their marriages. She was funny, bawdy and exhibited a comic sense that makes her a prime candidate for a TV sitcom. Her performance peaked with the classic song, “Superwoman.”

By the time October London hit the stage, the audience was primed by the opening acts. A drummer guitarist, bassist, keyboardist and three backup singers named the “Shendellas” took the stage. The bareboned group made it clear that authentic music would ensue. London came on stage leaving an air of coolness in his wake. The purple and white plaid summer suit, blue turtle neck and sunglasses set the tone. Then he sang, and that voice, which entranced music lovers on Rebirth of Marvin and beyond, sounded exactly the same as it does on your high-priced, high-quality sound bar at home. As he would put it later in his act, “I ain’t autotuned. Not me!”

He crooned into the microphone and the sound that came out the speakers evoked Gaye and consummate live performers at their best. “Back to Your Place,” was as sensual as “Mulholland Drive” was evocative. “Make Me Wanna” and “Touch On Me” hit a Motown groove. His guest appearance on the Boney James jazz album Slow Burn yielded the very sexy, I’m in the mood song “All I Want Is You”: “Effervescence is your essence. When my confession, it’s like you set me free. Preconception, indiscretion. Teach me lessons, let me know your boundaries….”

The guitarist and bassist each took solos. The singers did a song too as London generously gave them time to show their talents. He also displayed a quick wit and a love for basketball. The New York Knicks are in the playoffs; London was clearly aware. He invited the audience to check the score with their phones, making a funny remark at the same time. “My money’s on the Knicks tonight. Smartphone users take a look. Android users we’ll wait on you….?” That funny comment should make Apple’s CEO Tim Cook happy, because the singer was passively praising iPhones and the audience was in hysterics. Then he sealed the deal, “Knicks in six!”

The friendly banter was almost counter intuitive to the ultra-cool appearance and the sophisticated sound that all were experiencing. This is how you head your first tour. How you make an impression and build a rapport with your fans. Sing like your momma made you just for that. Don’t bring an entourage of twenty, when a basic band will let you shine. Sound better than you do on your records and let your fans leave the auditorium feeling upbeat about life and in the mood for love.

That was the assignment for the kid from Indiana who had just picked a New York basketball team over the Indiana Pacers. Know your audience, give them what they want. In return, they’ll wanna get down tonight andsee your rebirth of cool.

Visit NNPA News Wire entertainment critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.