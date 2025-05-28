Verna’s HELP Foundation hosts 10th Living Legends Brunch

Verna’s HELP Foundation will be hosting its 10th annual Living Legends Brunch, a truly significant event recognizing Dallas’ 1st Black History Makers & Leaders on June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at Royal Oaks Country Club (7915 Greenville Ave., in Dallas).

The Pre-Father’s Day Brunch Celebration will honor Mr. Terry Allen, Robert Ashley, Karl Berry, Dwaine Caraway, Ken Carter, Marvin Crenshaw, Attorney Domingo Garcia, Rev. Peter Johnson, Willis Johnson, Atty. Ron Kirk, Rene Martinez, Attorney William “Bill” Mahomes, Arthur Melton, Fred Moses, Attorney Sol Villasana, Fred Walker, Senator Royce West, C.W. Whitaker, Dr David Willis, and Travis Wortham Jr.

With Guest Speaker Dr. Michael Thompson, CEO of Sikhona’s global technology and communications, special Guest Presenter National Host Letitia Owens, and the Legendary Dewayne Dancer—Emcee. Ticket information can be found at www.vernashelpfoundation.org.

The event on June 7 will conclude the public filming for all the Black 1st History Makers and Leaders.

Verna’s H.E.L.P. Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit resource information center and business incubator that provides education, legal pro bono services, and business training to help individuals become self-sufficient and independent citizens.