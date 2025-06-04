People in the News NDG Staff - 0
In a dramatic and historic repudiation of Donald Trump's mass pardons for Capitol rioters, one of the former president's supporters has taken the extraordinary...
On Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day, Mayor Monroe Nichols, the city's first African American mayor, announced the Greenwood Trust, a $105 million private charitable...
By April Ryan The build-up for the Oval Office meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump resulted in a spectacle of...
Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025

From Kitchen karaoke to cruise stages, Maysa Leak keeps creating Black music

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Grammy-nominated singer Maysa Leak, one of the most distinctive and dynamic voices in soul and jazz, joined Black Press USA’s Let It Be Known during Black Music Appreciation Month for a candid and joyful conversation that traced her journey from Baltimore stages to global acclaim.

Still radiating the same warmth that’s made her a fan favorite for more than three decades, Maysa shared what the month means to her, her recent successes, and exciting plans for the road ahead.

“I just appreciate the culture, period,” Maysa said of Black Music Appreciation Month. “We created so much of the music the world listens to on a daily basis. It’s very important that we celebrate it, so we won’t ever forget. We have to celebrate it every day now.”

 

(Photo via NNPA)

With a honey-toned mezzo-soprano that helped define the sound of British jazz-funk legends Incognito and an illustrious solo career that spans fifteen albums, Maysa continues to build on her legacy.

Her latest project, “Remix for Your Soul”—a companion to her 2023 release “Music for Your Soul”—features standout remixes and has already produced two No. 1 hits on Traxsource: “I Don’t Mind” and “Down with Me.”

She released the record under her independent label, Blue Velvet Soul Records, which she founded in 2018.

“It’s a big deal for me to hit number one without a major machine behind me,” she said. “I’m the only machine I have—well, God is the greatest machine of all. But here on Earth, I’m doing this on my own.”

That independent spirit has carried Maysa through a storied career that began with background vocals for Stevie Wonder’s “Wonderlove” shortly after graduating from Morgan State University in 1991.

A phone audition with Incognito’s Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick led to her breakout as lead vocalist on hits like “Don’t You Worry’ Bout a Thing.” Maysa’s debut solo album “Maysa” arrived in 1995 and turns 30 this August.

She’s preparing to mark that milestone—and many others—with a major celebration in 2026, dubbed her “35-60-10” tour: 35 years in music, turning 60 years old, and ten years of her fan-favorite “Kitchen Karaoke Sundays” livestream series.

“I want to take it to another level,” she said. “Big stage, big background, and a tribute album to Phyllis Hyman. Her family gave me their blessing, and I want to do it with an orchestra. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Maysa credited Melba Moore’s performance in the Broadway musical, “Purlie,” as the moment she knew she wanted to sing. Chaka Khan, she said, helped shape her approach to jazz, soul, and funk.

As for her current playlist? It features music by bassist Byron Miller, vocalist Kimberly Brewer, and Incognito’s live album recorded in Tokyo.

“I still pinch myself to this day that I was a part of that band,” she said. Fans can catch Maysa on a six-city tour this summer, including a two-week cruise engagement. But no matter the venue, her gratitude never fades.

“Every time someone spends their money to come hear me sing, I don’t take that for granted,” she said. “It’s a gift every single time.”

Asked what message she hopes people take from Black Music Appreciation Month; Maysa was direct: “Hold on to it. Don’t let anybody erase it,” she stated. “You can’t change history. We brought a lot to this whole world musically. We have to preserve it and hand it down to our children and grandchildren.”

