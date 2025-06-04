People in the News NDG Staff - 0
In a dramatic and historic repudiation of Donald Trump’s mass pardons for Capitol rioters, one of the former president’s supporters has taken the extraordinary...
On Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day, Mayor Monroe Nichols, the city’s first African American mayor, announced the Greenwood Trust, a $105 million private charitable...
By April Ryan The build-up for the Oval Office meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump resulted in a spectacle of...
Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025

Ticks are surging and spreading across the U.S. – here’s how to protect yourself

(Newswise) — With temperatures rising, people across the country are heading outdoors to garden, hike, swim and revel in the sunshine. But there’s a hidden danger in the tall grass and brush — ticks carrying microbes that cause Lyme and other serious diseases – and their numbers are on the rise.

It is estimated that more than 500,000 new cases of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases are contracted each year in the U.S., and 95% of those cases occur in the Northeast and upper Midwest. Yetrib Hathout, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and director of the Binghamton University Tick-borne Disease Center, collects and screens ticks to see which pathogens they carry and which changes occur from season to season, year to year.

“People talk about Lyme disease, but ticks carry different pathogens, not only the Borrelia that causes Lyme,” said Hathout. “When someone gets bitten by a tick, usually doctors just give them doxycycline, which may work against some bacteria, but it doesn’t work against parasites such as Babesia. If you don’t properly diagnose the tick-borne disease, you’re doing empirical treatment. Give this antibiotic, this antibiotic, and you might miss the real target. The bottleneck right now is an accurate diagnosis.”

In recent years, Hathout has noticed that pathogens that would normally be confined to a specific region of the country are starting to spread. The number of ticks carrying multiple infectious pathogens is increasing in the Northeast.

 

Tick populations are surging in the U.S., with the number of ticks carrying multiple infectious pathogens increasing in the Northeast.(Photo via Newswise)

“Some of the pathogens that are only found in the South, like the Rickettsia species that causes spotted fever, are migrating up north,” said Hathout. “That’s why tick surveillance and tick screening for other things are important. And I think it’s important to do it regularly.”

What’s causing this surge and spread? Mandy Roome, associate director of the Tick-borne Disease Center and former graduate student at Binghamton University, has conducted various research on ticks and the people they affect, from farmers to foresters. She attributes the rise and migration in ticks to a few factors, most notably climate change.

“Ticks can now move further north than they could before and establish populations,” said Roome. “Going back maybe 15 or 20 years ago, there wasn’t much of an issue. Ticks were still around, people still got tick-borne diseases, but it wasn’t quite the problem that it is now. We’re also having really mild winters. Deer ticks are active anytime it’s over 39 degrees, so we have a lot longer active periods for ticks now, unfortunately.”

Land use is another factor. The white-footed mouse is a common host for Lyme and anaplasmosis, and when mouse populations rise due to construction and other human-driven factors, it creates a hotbed for tick-borne diseases.

“As we build things, we put up roads, farms, we create these little microecologies, these fabulous habitats for really competent reservoirs (like mice), and we’re driving out predators that keep these rodent populations in check,” said Roome. “So we’re increasing tick habitats, we’re increasing rodent habitats. We’re just proliferating these tick-borne diseases.”

Until science catches up, prevention remains the best strategy to avoid tick bites and tick-borne diseases. Hathout and Roome recommend the following to protect yourself from bites:

• Cover up. The less your skin is exposed, the better. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
• Lighten up. Ticks are harder to spot when you’re wearing dark colors, so wear lighter colors.
• Use Permethrin: Spray your clothes, not your skin, with this synthetic insecticide. “I swear by it, I’ve collected about 8,000 ticks for my research, and I’ve been bitten one time,” said Roome.
• Use DEET: Studies are inconclusive, but Roome said it can’t hurt to use DEET – even if it just protects you from mosquitoes.
• Stay on path: When you visit a park, stay in the middle of the trail, as ticks are mostly found in bushes, branches and amidst the overgrowth.
• Check your pets: Animals, especially dogs, can act as “sentinel species.” If a tick gets on your dog, it might take a ride home with you and your pooch. “If your dog’s on your couch, in your bed with you, the tick can come off the dog and onto you,” said Roome.
• Use a lint roller: Even if you wear light-colored clothing, it can be hard to spot a tick. Use a lint roller (the kind with sticky paper) on yourself and your pets — the ticks will stick to the roller instead of you.
• Dry your clothes: Ticks can survive the washing machine —“which is terrifying,” Roome said — but they can’t survive the dryer. Throw your clothes in high heat for 20 minutes.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
