The Trump White House vows to appeal the three-judge panel of the United States Court of International Trade’s ruling that the proposed presidential tariffs exceed his legal authority. This ruling means neither President Trump nor his administration can arbitrarily invoke tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.

The three judges appointed by former Presidents Reagan, Obama, and Trump unanimously made the decision. The courts essentially deemed the president’s tariff declaration invalid.

Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett says President Trump “has a lot of emergencies in his mind for sure.” However, Crockett emphasized that this nation is not in an emergency to declare tariffs. “That act declared we are under siege. We are not at war,” assured Crockett.

Congress, which typically holds the purse strings under the Constitution, regulates import commerce with foreign nations. Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingle believes “it’s a win for consumers. It will not immediately increase costs in stores, which is what I’m worried about. But what’s the next step?”

At the White House podium this week, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the courts should have no role here. There is a troubling and dangerous trend of unelected judges inserting themselves into the presidential decision-making process.”

However, the ruling temporarily alleviates growing concerns about the cost of imports, from food to cars and more. Thursday, Dingle told Black Press USA in Mackinac, Michigan, at the Detroit Regional Chamber of Congress Meeting,

“Every industry needs certainty, and they’re all dealing with a lot of uncertainty. The autos don’t want to be a ping pong ball. They’re too trying to keep their heads down and figure it out. So what we need for the industry and other companies is certainty.”

The Trump administration has already filed motions to change the decision. Meanwhile, Crockett, a lawyer turned politician, says she’s “excited that some branch of government put a check on the executor.”