Shameta Jones-Harrell has officially taken the helm as police chief of Austell, Georgia, becoming the first woman to lead any police department in Cobb...
NiJaree Canady, a 22-year-old African American softball phenom, has become the first college softball player to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal...
In a dramatic and historic repudiation of Donald Trump's mass pardons for Capitol rioters, one of the former president's supporters has taken the extraordinary...
Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Black Press Redefines Equity Goals, Introduces MAO to Replace DEI

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), is calling for a major shift in how Black America and its allies frame the ongoing pursuit of equality.

In a new push led by the Black Press, Chavis announced that “Merit, Advancement, and Opportunity” – or M.A.O. – will replace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as the movement’s guiding language.

“The Black Press is proudly moving forward with new wording and nomenclature that more accurately describes our goals and adjectives with respect to corporate America and governmental agencies,” Chavis said. “Merit, Advancement, and Opportunity are taking the place of DE&I as a matter of self-determination by Black America. We cannot permit people who do not have our interest to define our reality.”

(Photo via NNPA)

Chavis said the DEI framework, once embraced as a path to equity, has been manipulated and weaponized by far-right forces to “undermine the progress of communities of color in America.”

In both public statements and a recent op-ed, Chavis outlined the logic behind replacing DEI with MAO.

“Words matter,” he wrote, recalling the backlash to affirmative action and critical race theory—terms that, like DEI, have been twisted into targets by conservative politicians and media. “In America today, it is time to move forward.”

Rooted in history and collective family wisdom, the term MAO emerged from an intergenerational discussion within the Chavis family in Oxford, North Carolina—home to the family for over 200 years. Recalling the evolution of the freedom movement, Chavis asserted that Black Americans have always “worked hard to attain excellence and respect,” and that merit has been an integral part of their identity.

“MAO is a transcended and elevated way of describing the current goal of our struggle for freedom, justice, and equality,” Chavis explained. “The Black Press has always had a history and legacy of redefinition and re-articulation of the interest of Black America and of the interest of all those who cry out for freedom and justice.”

The components of MAO are straightforward. Merit, Chavis said, is about recognizing and rewarding ability and achievement. Advancement ties progress to measurable contributions, and opportunity ensures that everyone has access to the resources necessary to succeed—without bias tied to race, gender, or identity.

“MAO promotes a fair, objective, and efficient system where individuals succeed based on their merits,” he wrote in the op-ed. “MAO is aspirational without limitations to take advantage of opportunities to advance individual careers and greater societal good for all.”

As some corporate executives backpedal on DEI, Chavis said none have proposed viable alternatives that both honor merit and ensure access. MAO, he argued, bridges that gap and offers a new framework for decision-makers in Congress, statehouses, and boardrooms.

“We look forward to continuing the national dialogue and refinement of the conceptual framework of Merit, Advancement, and Opportunity,” Chavis said. “It is an urgent time to move our democracy forward and to reclaim the oneness of humanity.”

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
