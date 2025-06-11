Chief Shameta Jones-Harrell

Shameta Jones-Harrell has officially taken the helm as police chief of Austell, Georgia, becoming the first woman to lead any police department in Cobb County’s history.

With over two decades of law enforcement experience, Jones-Harrell brings a strong track record of leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to community policing. Sworn in Tuesday evening,

Jones-Harrell outlined her top priorities: increasing female representation on the force, enhancing community engagement, and securing state accreditation for the department.

“We are almost at the end of that goal,” she told WSB-TV, referencing the department’s progress toward certification.

Her rise through the ranks has been both historic and impactful. She began her law enforcement career in October 2000 with the College Park Police Department, where she served in various roles, including as a detective specializing in sex crimes, domestic violence, and crimes against children.

She also served on the SWAT team, the only woman at the time to hold that position. Her leadership journey continued at the Brookhaven Police Department, where she joined as a sergeant and quickly rose to lieutenant, then major.

There, she oversaw the Support Services Division, managed the Community Engagement Unit, and launched initiatives such as the “One Congregation One Precinct” program to build stronger ties between police and faith-based communities. She also acted as a liaison to the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission’s Police Accountability & Legitimacy Committee.

In 2021, she joined the Austell Police Department as deputy chief, where she led roughly 60 community outreach efforts and implemented daily patrol strategies that she credits with helping reduce violent crime in the city.

“One of the reasons why I decided to join law enforcement is so I can make sure I could progress other women through the ranks,” she said. Her emphasis on accountability, training, and inclusion reflects a broader effort to build a department that represents and serves the entire community.

A graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a concentration in Forensic Science, Chief Jones-Harrell has completed advanced leadership training, including the Law Enforcement Executive Development program and Critical Incident Stress Management courses. She is also a member of both the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Jones-Harrell often reflects on the memory of her late mother, keeping a photo nearby bearing the words, “Inside me is a weak heart, but behind me is a strong God.” Her faith, she said, and her role as a devoted mother of two sons continue to keep her grounded as she leads with strength and purpose.