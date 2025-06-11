People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Collin College offers new bachelor’s degree in Software Development in Fall 2025

Collin College will offer a new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development starting in Fall 2025. This is the college’s fifth baccalaureate degree.

The college received final approval for the BAT in Software Development from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) on April 4.
The program, which will be housed at Collin College’s Frisco Campus, builds upon the college’s current Associate of Applied Science degree in Software Development.

“The Bachelor of Applied Technology in Software Development will give our students seeking advanced knowledge a path to higher level employment opportunities,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “We are proud to be able to extend our bachelor’s degree offerings and continue to provide affordable higher education opportunities for the local communities.”

The program will give students hands-on experience with real-world software development practices, including agile teamwork, collaborative tools, and modern programming frameworks. Students will develop critical skills in project management and team collaboration that are common in the software development industry today.

 

(DWG Studio)

“Graduates of the Bachelor of Applied Technology in Software Development will be prepared for a rewarding career in this high-demand, high-pay field,” said Dr. Diana Hopes, campus provost of the Frisco and Celina campuses.

Admission to the BAT in Software Development program requires admission to Collin College, completion of an Associate of Applied Science degree in Software Development or a closely related degree from an accredited educational institution, and completion of an application to the BAT in Software Development.

The college’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity launched in Spring 2020. The Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management began in Fall 2022, followed by the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management in Fall 2023.

For more information about the Software Development program, visit www.collin.edu/department/software-development.

Collin College serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management, and the new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development.

The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

