NDG Book Review: Books for Father’s Day

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Your Dad is the best.

He gives great hugs, first of all. He teaches you things, fixes what’s broken, and he likes to play with you sometimes. Dad works hard, he’s really smart, and he picks great books to read before your bedtime, books like these…

Who doesn’t like to go camping with Dad? In the new book, “You Make the World” by Múon Thi Văn, illustrated by Phùng Nguyȇn Quang & Huynh Kim Liên (Orchard Books, $18.99), a young child goes out in nature with their father, and learns a few things about what makes the world go ‘round – at least, in Dad’s eyes.

(Terri Schlichenmeyer)

It’s a book that sings with joy and love; but it will also help your child understand that emotions actually mean something. Just don’t be surprised if this sweet little story makes Dad tear up a bit because it’s that kind of book. “You Make the World” is perfect for bedtime, and it’s great for kids ages three-to-seven.

Another book full of love is “Love, Dad: Inspiring Notes from Fathers to Kids” by Dr. Joel Warsh and Andrew Gardner, illustrated by David Elmo Cooper (Random House, $14.99). Here, authors Warsh and Gardner asked “lots of dads” what they wished their kids knew, and what they “hoped to teach their kids.” It starts with the words, “When you grow up, I hope you…” and the rest of the sentences are warm, loving, funny, inspiring, empowering, and good for kids of any age. Read this book now to your five-to-seven-year-old, then make it a tradition by reading it every year for the next five or ten years.

And finally, if you’re looking for something your Dad might love to read, or if you’re a father yourself, consider “Fatherhood: A History of Love and Power” by Augustine Sedgewick (Scribner, $30).

“By any measure, fatherhood is one of the most meaningful concepts in human culture,” the author says, but it can also be filled with aspects that today’s society might find oppressive, to one degree or another. For example, the idea that men must provide for and protect partners and offspring has been around a long time – though it’s changed and adapted with modern attitudes, feminism, and other forces. You’ll see it through Sedgewick’s portraits of influential, powerful men throughout history, men who happened to be fathers.

This is a thoughtful, aha! kind of book for the dad who wants to read something different, for an older teen who’d like a history of an unusual sort, or for Mom, who wants a peek into the other side of parenting.

Of course, there’s more to being a Dad than biology, and there are more books on the subject at your favorite bookstore or library. To find them, you just need to step inside and ask for books on being a Dad, being a child with a Daddy, or getting to know the man who was your father. Indeed, your librarian or bookseller can help you find the Father’s Day books that are the best.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
