Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration's harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Shameta Jones-Harrell has officially taken the helm as police chief of Austell, Georgia, becoming the first woman to lead any police department in Cobb...
NiJaree Canady, a 22-year-old African American softball phenom, has become the first college softball player to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal...
Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025

Ananda Lewis

Tributes have continued to pour in for Ananda Lewis, the former MTV VJ and host of BET’s Teen Summit, one day after her death at the age of 52.

Donnie Simpson, the legendary BET host and radio DJ, shared his heartbreak.

“I just found out that Ananda Lewis has died and I’m absolutely brokenhearted,” Simpson said. “She had tremendous success at MTV and with her own talk show, but she worked with us at BET before all that. She was only 52 and such a lovely woman, who loved her young son so much.”

Actress Holly Robinson Peete paid her respects on X, writing, “Rest well, beautiful Ananda.” DJ Syndicated Sam added, “Ananda Lewis, you are forever an icon. Sending love to her family & friends in this season of bereavement.”

 

Ananda Lewis (Photo via NNPA)

Known for her powerful presence on television, Lewis brought intellect, compassion, and charisma to every platform she graced.

A native of San Diego, California, she began making an impact as early as 13 when she volunteered with Head Start while attending the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

She studied theater, vocal music, photography, and dance from the fourth grade through high school. After graduating, Lewis attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a degree in history, graduating cum laude in 1995.

She spent her college years deeply engaged in youth activism, including volunteering with Youth at Risk and working with the Youth Leadership and Development Institute to train young people in leadership, conflict resolution, and parenting.

Her commitment to empowering youth ultimately led her to television. With the encouragement of teenagers she mentored, Lewis auditioned for BET’s Teen Summit and became its host.

Her on-screen chemistry with co-host DaJour and her earnest engagement with issues affecting young people helped the show earn an NAACP Image Award in 1997 and a nomination for a Cable ACE Award in 1996.

In 1997, Lewis made the leap to MTV. While the move meant leaving a show that was deeply personal, she recognized the opportunity to reach broader audiences.

“I saw MTV not only as access to the masses but also as an opportunity to be more of the woman I am,” Lewis said.

She went on to host The Ananda Lewis Show, a daytime talk show that debuted in 2001 and further solidified her place as a voice of insight and authenticity in media.

Throughout her career, she remained focused on empowerment and advocacy, often working to uplift others even when the spotlight was no longer on her.

Lewis is survived by her son, who is a constant source of love and pride.

