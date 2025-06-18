Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence hasn’t been out of apathy.

Instead, she believes speaking out could make things worse for the very people she wants to protect.

“Personally, the reason why I haven’t really said anything is because I could say something every single day about it, and guess what? Nothing is going to happen,” she said during a recent conversation on X Spaces.

“Because Trump do not give one f—k about me or what I gotta say. I personally believe that he doesn’t like me. So if somebody don’t like you, and they say something or they do something, they’ll be like, ‘Oh word? Now I’m gonna show you.’”

Cardi B expressed deep frustration with the administration’s tactics and a fear that her words could provoke retaliation—especially toward immigrant communities already under siege from ongoing raids and detentions.

“He always gives [a] dictatorship vibe,” she said. “I tried to warn people that this was going to happen. I don’t know nobody anymore in the White House. I don’t know a representative. I don’t know nobody in there. And if I talk about it every single day, he is not going to care. Actually, I feel like if I talk about it every single day, he’s going to deport more people on purpose to show you. … Like, ‘B***, I run this country.’”

The artist’s comments come as protests continue to erupt across the country—most notably in Los Angeles—against what critics call inhumane and unjust immigration enforcement. Cardi B made clear that her concern for the people affected hasn’t faded, and she issued a plea to the president. “Have some compassion,” she said.

“They actually have helped America a lot. We wouldn’t like for an American to get snatched up in Russia and get f—–g treated practically like dog s-t. And we’re treating these people like they’re dog s–t, like not even humans.”