Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Tributes have continued to pour in for Ananda Lewis, the former MTV VJ and host of BET’s Teen Summit, one day after her death...
Shameta Jones-Harrell has officially taken the helm as police chief of Austell, Georgia, becoming the first woman to lead any police department in Cobb...
Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos premieres at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) If Afrobeats music has a king, it’s Wizkid. He wasn’t self-anointed. It’s just that his music has crossed over worldwide in a way that’s made him part of the genre’s royalty. This insightful bio-documentary, which leads up to an historic concert, corroborates that notion.

Karam Gill directs this exploration into the Grammy-winning singer’s life, career and social concerns, He thoughtfully delves into the artist’s history, background and development. All the events in his life that’re leading up to a massive show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An event that could attract 45,000 fans.

Music lovers who would witness history in the making as a Nigerian singer fills a gigantic venue with a breakthrough performance of contemporary African music on European soil. Ironically, in the same country that colonized his people. Call it a reverse invasion, of sorts. Poignant in scope. Kind of like the 1960s British music invasion in the U.S. Different, but still substantial.

 

(HBO / Courtesy)

Cinematographer Craig Deleon uses his camera to follow the artist’s path, from the suburbs of Lagos Nigeria to the mass hysteria of a British concert. It’s a long road, and how Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, rose to his heights is pretty well-documented. Not in the most innovative way, but accurately. Audiences who follow along will never get bored.

Editor Joshua Whitaker gamely clips scenes as short as they should be. Some of the footage has quick edits, a la a music video. Which helps to move the footage along with a steady rhythm for 83 breezy minutes. When the camera does languish, it’s at pivotal points. E.g., when Wizkid recalls his childhood or when his mother’s cancer scare happens just days before the concert.

The film gets its verve from two main sources. 1.) The indomitable spirit of the young musician who has been singing since childhood. Someone who released studio albums that flourished and was introduced to a larger international audience by his collaboration with Drake in 2016 on the #1 hit song “One Dance.” That tune topped the charts in 14 countries and hurled his career into superstardom. Yet in fairly revealing interviews, he appears humble, grateful and knows that his music industry journey is more than just about him.

His worldwide popularity can open doors for other African artists and show how the continent, as a union, has a diverse wealth of music, culture and artistry that should be shared—everywhere.

Femi Anikulapo Kuti, a noted musician and eldest son of one of Africa’s most celebrated and pioneering Afrobeat musicians, Fela, aka Fela Kuti, stresses what’s on the line: “When you see how far Africa has come you cannot ignore the significance…” That’s the crown Wizkid wears. An importance and responsibility that goes well beyond writing songs, selling records and performing. He’s the goodwill ambassador for Lagos, Nigeria and Africa and well aware of his responsibility: “Finally the world is listening to Africa. I represent for my country. I represent for my continent.” He does so while being gracious, cool and a bit rambunctious in the most charming way. The energy around him is magnetic.

Then there’s the doc’s second source of strength. 2.) The music. Wizkid’s take on Afrobeats has a pop, reggaeish feel that is addicting and contagious. A joy to hear and feel. He’s been influenced by legendary musicians like the Nigerian jùjú singer/songwriter King Sunny Adé, Bob Marley and his songs of peace, love and revolution and of course Fela. All that verve is in Wizkid’s beats. Add to it his soothing voice and trend setting style and it’s no wonder Tems, Drake and Beyonce partnered with him on hits. All that may have helped his cred, but he’s making his own path. Has his own voice, stage presence and musicians. You see clearly that he’s the mastermind who’s making very catchy music.

An endearing subplot about a young man in Nigeria, also called “Starboy,” who’s saving money and plotting his way to the concert at the stadium, is charming. A fanboy storyline music lovers will enjoy. It’s a nice addition. As are insights from Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager, girlfriend and the mother of his child. She gives details on Wizkid’s ascent, behind-the-scenes preparations for the big event and the pitfalls along the way. Her businesswoman point of view adds substance and dimension.

The film doesn’t hesitate to explore the complications of living in a formally colonized country that has had to relearn how to love its own culture. To swing away from European, UK and western notions of what art and societal norms should be. This is an awakening in some ways. An emergence that’s been simmering. A reckoning. A disruption. A new awareness that’s being verbalized. For example, the young man trying to attend Wizkid’s British concert needs to travel from Nigeria to the UK and is frustrated. He expresses the irony that burns him and others: “Those that colonized us are now giving us a hard time to go visit them.”

The film peaks when Wizkid takes the stage in an arena that’s filled with 40K+ fans. Blacks, whites and others. All screaming his name, singing along to songs and showing how far the artist and the motherland’s pop music have come to claim their place on the world stage. Wizkid knows the significance of the moment as he works the crowd of his admirers: “London make some noise!” And they do. Thousands bellow.

It’s been documented. A visionary artist who’s the pride of Lagos, Nigeria is also a prophet who’s spreading the gospel of Afrobeats. And a savvy team of filmmakers has given Wizkid his flowers. You gotta love their documentary’s verve.

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos is a nice addition to the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
