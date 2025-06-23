People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Tributes have continued to pour in for Ananda Lewis, the former MTV VJ and host of BET’s Teen Summit, one day after her death...
Shameta Jones-Harrell has officially taken the helm as police chief of Austell, Georgia, becoming the first woman to lead any police department in Cobb...
Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Theatre Three announces 2025-26 Season

Featuring The Niceties, The Trade: A Tragedy in Four Quarters, Goblin Market, The Lion in Winter, Deer, Penelope, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Theatre Three announces titles for the 2025-26 season, including The Niceties, a bristling provocative play about race and privilege; The Trade: A Tragedy in Four Quarters, a hilarious and timely world premiere by esteemed Dallas playwright and basketball fan, Matt Lyle; Goblin Market, a deeply atmospheric musical where two sisters relive their childhood in an imaginary world; The Lion in Winter, the acerbically witty depiction of Plantagenet family dynamics on Christmas Eve and their perseverance in the face of staggering egos, ruthless ambition, and deceit; Deer, a dark thriller comedy about perfectly normal people who snap; Penelope, a cabaret musical based on Homer’s Odyssey from the waiting wife’s POV; The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, a fresh adaptation of a Hercule Poirot whodunit, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, a sexy and irreverent musical farce featuring conmen on the French Riviera.

T3 Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt says, “If I had to choose one word to describe next season, I don’t think I could do it. And that’s the beauty of T3! The sheer variety of our seasons guarantee an adventure each and every year with twists and turns and surprises. Next season lives up to that reputation with a Dallas Mavericks parody so new it’s literally ripped form this year’s headlines to classic Agatha Christie. Next season promises to be fun, provocative and a refuge from our day-to-day struggles.”

Additionally, Theatre Three will continue making its space available to the broader community with its Community Pool summer programming, Fight Night stage combat classes, Monday Night Playwright, National Michael Chekhov Association classes, improv classes with Chad Cline, as well as hosting Shakespeare Dallas, Uptown Players, and Bare Book Club. Patrons should also expect more improv shows in Theatre Too from Dry Clean Only.

(Jeffrey Schmidt / Theatre Three)

This season T3 will be experimenting with the national trend of earlier curtain times by starting Thursday shows at 7:00pm (other start times will remain as usual). T3 is also committed to ensuring accessibility for all by offering a rush ticket option on Thursday nights. Patrons can purchase rush tickets, subject to availability, for just $10, starting one hour before curtain. T3 patrons will still enjoy free parking in the Amli parking garage with validation available in the lobby.  Theatre Three is located at The Quad in Uptown Dallas, which offers a variety of new dining options, including Written by the Seasons, Two Hands, DomoDomo, Mamani, and The Bread Club, as well as CrushCraft. These restaurants are part of the newly renovated Quadrangle development, now known as “The Quad,” which aims to create a pedestrian-friendly destination in Uptown Dallas.

Current subscribers are encouraged to renew for the 2025-26 season now, and their current seats will be guaranteed until July 14, when new subscriptions will go on sale.  Single tickets go on sale August 11. To reserve the best seats at the best prices, subscriptions can be purchased online at theatre3dallas.com or by calling the T3 Box Office at 214-871-3300.

The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess
Run Dates: September 18 – October 12, 2025, in Theatre Too
Directed by Sasha Maya Ada
A young Black history student and a middle-aged white professor clash in a debate about race and power, offering an empathetic view of a vital conversation.

The Trade: A Tragedy in Four Quarters by Matt Lyle
Run Dates: October 9 – November 2, 2025, on the Norma Young Arena Stage
Directed by Matt Lyle
In this fast-paced satire, the Dallas Mavericks face greatness as Nico hits self-destruct. A Greek chorus narrates the tragic downfall, complete with a Kiss Cam and cameos, critiquing the madness of sports ownership and unrequited love. In Dallas, tragedy wears Nikes.

Goblin Market by Polly Pen and Peggy Harman
Run Dates: November 13 – December 7, 2025, in Theatre Too
Directed by James Chandler in Theatre Too
Musical Direction by Vonda K. Bowling
This original musical explores the fantasies of two sisters as they relive childhood experiences in a world filled with seductive goblins.

The Lion in Winter by James Goldman
Run Dates: December 4-28, 2025, on the Norma Young Arena Stage
Directed by Matthew Gray
Not your usual holiday show! Set on Christmas Eve in 1183, the Plantagenet family gathers to clash over ambitions to inherit a kingdom, mixing holiday cheer with political intrigue. Just like all families!

Deer by Aaron Mark
Run Dates: January 29 – February 22, 2026, in Theatre Too
Directed by Christie Vela
Empty-nesters Ken and Cynthia hit a deer on the way to their weekend home. As their new pet takes over, they either rekindle their love or turn on each other in this dark comedy.

Penelope Music and Lyrics by Alex Bechtel; Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz
Run Dates: February 19 – March 22, 2026, on the Norma Young Arena Stage
Directed by Sarah Gay
Musical Direction by Vonda K. Bowling
What has Penelope done since Odysseus went to war? She starts a band! This folk-inflected pop musical explores her identity and completeness, starring T3 favorite Cara Statham Serber.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie by Blake Hackler
Run Dates: April 16 – May 10, 2026, on the Norma Young Arena Stage
Directed by Jeffrey Schmidt
In this new adaptation, King’s Abbot is shaken when Roger Ackroyd is murdered after his fiancée’s suicide. Poirot investigates in this thrilling mystery.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Book by Jeffrey Lane; Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek
Run Dates: June 11 – July 12, 2026, on the Norma Young Arena Stage
Directed by Vonda K. Bowling
Musical Direction by Cody Dry
In a French town, conmen Lawrence and Freddy compete to swindle a young heiress out of $50,000. A hilarious battle of wits ensues!

