Collin County Detention facility open house highlights inmate education partnership with Collin College

The Collin County Detention Facility hosted an open house on June 13 to highlight partnerships providing life-changing opportunities for inmates. As a partner, Collin College, with the help of an Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) grant provided by the Texas Workforce Commission, has funded various life skills educational courses for more than 100 inmates.

“Education is a powerful tool for change, and we are proud to work with our local jail to provide these courses,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, district president of Collin College. “By equipping inmates with these skills, we are not only helping them build a brighter future for themselves but also strengthening our entire community. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to accessible education for all.”

During a presentation at the open house, which aimed to provide insight about the current programs offered at the jail, Collin County Detention Facility Chief Deputy Assistant Johnny Jaquess expressed his gratitude for the strong partnerships formed. He added that these are the things that set their organization apart and position it as a leader in the industry.

“It really is all about bringing in the right resources and being intentional about things,”

Jaquess said. “We don’t just want to guard folks; we want to teach them leadership. With opportunities in education or in trade work like these, we might just be providing the missing piece so that inmates don’t come back here. That’s the ultimate goal, and with the support of our partners, we are making that a reality.”

The in-jail classes provided by Collin College are taught by Collin College professors and are part of the Detention Facility’s initiative in supporting inmate rehabilitation including the Sheriff’s Convicted Offender Re-Entry Effort (S.C.O.R.E.). These courses are designed for younger or first-time offenders and focus on personal growth, academic readiness, and reentry preparation, aiming to reduce recidivism and create meaningful second chances. Collin College is working to expand offerings to include GED preparation and job training in the near future.

“The AEL grant has enabled us to expand our resources into this community that is often overlooked,” said Jimmy Cervin, Collin College AEL director. “Our team has received great feedback from incarcerated individuals who seek our guidance to continue their education once they leave this facility. We look forward to building on this partnership and growing the program further.”

Along with Collin College’s S.C.O.R.E classes, the jail works with partners to provide other specialized courses. Veterans Assessing Lifelong Opportunities for Rehabilitation (VALOR) serves incarcerated veterans with trauma, Cornbread Hustle provides inmates with 12-step career-readiness training, along with Box Truck, an effort that provides inmates with skills in non-commercial delivery entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

“Our partnerships have made the biggest difference,” said Amy Larson, Collin County Detention Facility inmate program coordinator. “Investing in education behind bars is not just the right thing to do, but it also improves public safety and strengthens our community.”