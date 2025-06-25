People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Florida A&M University is entering a new chapter—one that begins under a cloud of controversy. On June 18, the Florida Board...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dr. Robert DeHaas, vice provost of the School of Education at Dallas College, has been selected for the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Dallas College graduates develop award-winning AVIADAR: A NASA-backed aircraft collision avoidance system

Four recent Dallas College graduates were selected as finalists in the national Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) for their project, AVIADAR (Alerts VIA Detection and Ranging).

The team — Mang Cin, Khai Huynh, Taylor Hill and Christopher Zuniga — presented their LiDAR-based aircraft collision avoidance system at the CCIC Innovation Bootcamp in Washington, D.C., and claimed third place. The event, held June 9-12, was organized by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF).

AVIADAR is designed to provide pilots with real-time alerts about potential hazards in their flight path, aiming to reduce aviation accidents and fatalities. The system utilizes LiDAR technology to detect obstacles and alert pilots, enhancing situational awareness and safety.

“There have been so many unfortunate accidents lately involving plane crashes,” said Cin, as she underscored the need for her team’s project. “We have AVIADAR sensors on the plane that detect hazards in the flight path, providing real-time alerts to pilots.”

 

The Dallas College CCIC team and their mentor: (left to right) Khai Huynh, Mang Cin, Professor L. Taylor Starr, Chris Zuniga and Taylor Hill( Dallas College photo)

The team was selected from among 48 entries to participate in the CCIC Innovation Bootcamp, where they engaged in professional development, mentoring, and coaching to refine their communication and entrepreneurial skills. The bootcamp culminated in a poster session and pitch presentation to STEM leaders and congressional stakeholders.

In addition to their participation in the CCIC, the team collaborated with NASA’s Technology Transfer University (T2U) program. This partnership allowed them to incorporate NASA-developed technologies into their research and design processes. The team is the first from a North Texas college to be accepted into the T2U program.

Dallas College Professor L. Taylor Starr mentored the team throughout the process, which started with a pitch in Fall 2024. She was impressed with the team’s determination, professionalism and knowledge.

“Every challenge I gave the students, they accepted, and their relentless commitment to research and continuous improvement is quite remarkable,” said Starr. “As an engineering professor with an MBA and an industry background in business development and aerospace, I enjoy nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in our student innovators. The ability to help shape and mold student curiosity and creativity, from the conceptual phase through the engineering design process to product implementation, is why I became a professor in the first place.”

The AVIADAR team members include the following:

• Mang Cin, who earned an associate degree in computer science, plans to major in natural sciences. She was awarded the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke transfer scholarship.

• Khai Huynh, also a computer science graduate, intends to major in mathematics and computer science at the University of Texas at Austin. He has participated in SkillsUSA and will pursue a career as a data analyst.

• Taylor Hill, who studied mechanical engineering, aims to continue in the same field. He is interested in hands-on project leadership roles.

• Chris Zuniga, who earned an Associate of Science degree, plans to major in mechanical engineering and pursue a career in mechatronics.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025