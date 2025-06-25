People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dr. Marva Johnson

(Black PR Wire) Florida A&M University is entering a new chapter—one that begins under a cloud of controversy. On June 18, the Florida Board of Governors officially confirmed Marva Johnson, J.D. as the 13th president of FAMU. Her appointment, which takes effect August 1, follows a months-long search process that has sparked both celebration and pushback across the Rattler community.

Johnson was selected by FAMU’s Board of Trustees in May following a national search that narrowed down to four finalists. With a unanimous vote from the Board of Governors, the appointment was made official. But the road to this confirmation has been anything but smooth.

A Corporate Leader Steps In

 

Dr. Marva Johnson (Photo via Black PR Wire)

Marva Johnson brings with her a high-powered résumé, including executive roles at Charter Communications and a stint as chair of the Florida Board of Education. Her career has been rooted in telecommunications, tech, and workforce development, earning her recognition in Cablefax Magazine’s “Top Women in Technology.”

Supporters of her appointment point to her experience in corporate strategy and her ability to scale initiatives as valuable assets for FAMU’s next phase of growth.

Brian Lamb, chair of the Board of Governors, praised Johnson’s “visionary leadership,” calling her the right choice to strengthen career pipelines and expand institutional partnerships. But not everyone agrees.

Student and Alumni Opposition

Despite the official vote, a sizable number of students, alumni, and faculty members have expressed concern over Johnson’s background and the process that led to her appointment. During the public confirmation meeting held in Boca Raton, several attendees silently turned their backs to the board in protest.

Some critics say the selection process lacked transparency. On June 16, just days before the vote, a group of FAMU alumni and students filed a lawsuit alleging that the presidential search violated the state constitution. The suit claims that the outcome was predetermined and seeks to invalidate the board’s decision.

There’s also concern over Johnson’s lack of direct experience in higher education leadership. Her corporate background, while impressive, is seen by some as misaligned with the values and needs of a historically Black college rooted in academic and cultural tradition.

Salary and Governance Questions

Johnson’s contract includes a reported base salary of $650,000, with additional performance bonuses and retention incentives. Critics have raised questions about the funding for her compensation, especially after the Board of Governors voted to allow non-taxpayer funds to be used—an exception that has sparked wider debate about governance and oversight at the state’s public HBCUs.

A Call for Unity

In her first remarks following confirmation, Johnson acknowledged the concerns and pledged to lead with transparency and openness.

“I hear your hopes, your dreams, your concerns,” she said. “My door will always be open.” Johnson emphasized that she intends to work collaboratively with students, faculty, and alumni to move the university forward.

Still, many in the FAMU community are watching closely. As she prepares to take office in August, Johnson faces the challenge of uniting a divided campus while navigating the legal and political scrutiny surrounding her appointment.

Her presidency begins at a pivotal time for FAMU—financial growth, national visibility, and campus morale are all on the line. Whether she can build trust and push the university forward remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the spotlight is on.

