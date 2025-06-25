People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Florida A&M University is entering a new chapter—one that begins under a cloud of controversy. On June 18, the Florida Board...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Dr. Robert DeHaas, vice provost of the School of Education at Dallas College, has been selected for the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

NAACP and other civil rights groups demand Department of Energy withdraw rule rolling back civil rights protections

(Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON — The NAACP, along with a coalition of allied organizations and legal experts, filed formal comments urging the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to immediately withdraw a dangerous rule that dismantles long-standing civil rights protections in federally funded energy programs.

The rule, issued without meaningful public input, would eliminate long-standing rules to identify and address discrimination and roll back critical language access and disability protections, all while fast-tracking polluting energy projects that disproportionately harm Black and historically excluded communities.

The move comes as part of the Trump Administration’s implementation of Executive Order 14281 that seeks to unravel fundamental safeguards for environmental justice, health equity, and civil rights.

“This is an attempt to override clear processes that our government has created to ensure community participation and our voices are heard,” said Abre’ Conner, Director of the NAACP Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “Rolling back civil rights protections is an egregious act. It sends a chilling message to Black, Brown, disabled, immigrant, and working-class communities across this country that their lives and voices do not matter. That their health is disposable. That the government will side with polluters over people once again.”

 

(DWG Studio)

The DOE’s Direct Final Rule, issued May 16, 2025, strips away the regulatory backbone that communities have long relied on to challenge discrimination in federally funded energy projects. It also sidesteps the legally mandated notice-and-comment process required under the Administrative Procedure Act — a move the NAACP calls an “end-run around democracy.”

“Communities already overburdened by multiple pollution sources are now being robbed of long standing legal protections. Without the disparate impact standard, the field of civil rights protection for so many people shrinks to a pinprick: covering only those harms that can be proven by demonstrating an intent to discriminate, and leaving a vast area of injury experienced, but left unaddressed.” said Chandra Taylor-Sawyer, Senior Attorney, SELC.
This filing makes clear that the DOE must withdraw the rule in light of significant adverse public comments. Under federal law, a direct final rule cannot move forward when substantial opposition has been voiced.

“The rule is clawing back a standard for identifying discrimination that has been in place since the passage of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act was passed. But this standard, the “disparate impact” standard, is not just a legal term, it’s a lifeline,” said Lourdes M. Rosado, President and General Counsel, LatinoJustice PRLDEF. “It’s what keeps a toxic facility from being built next to a school, in our backyards. It’s what helps ensure children with asthma have a chance to grow up breathing clean air. These are not abstract rights, they are protections our communities bled for. And we will fight to keep them.”

The NAACP was joined by Alternatives for Community & Environment (ACE), Environmental Justice Initiative, NYU School of Law, Harvard Environmental & Energy Law Program, Latino Justice PRLDEF, and Southern Environmental Law Center in calling on the Department of Energy to honor its obligation to civil rights and environmental justice by immediately rescinding the rule and engaging with impacted communities in a full and fair public rulemaking process.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025