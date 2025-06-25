People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Florida A&M University is entering a new chapter—one that begins under a cloud of controversy. On June 18, the Florida Board...
People in the News
Dr. Robert DeHaas, vice provost of the School of Education at Dallas College, has been selected for the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a...
People in the News
Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Social media language identifies young adults at high risk for alcohol harm

(Newswise) — Young adults are frequently active on social media – a source of significant exposure to alcohol-related content that is, in turn, associated with increased alcohol use. While most alcohol research focuses on college students, nearly 40 percent of young adults do not attend four-year colleges.

New research has identified keywords used on social media that can identify higher alcohol risk among this underserved population. These results will be shared at the 48th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcohol (RSA) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Most alcohol research focuses on college students, who typically have greater access to resources such as alcohol prevention and treatment,” said Megan Strowger, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University. “However, about 40 percent of young adults do not attend four-year colleges. This population is often underserved in research and has fewer intervention options. Our study sought to understand this overlooked group, addressing a critical need to connect them with resources to avoid alcohol-related harm or support them in reducing or quitting drinking.”

 

(DWG Studio)

Strowger will discuss her research at the RSA meeting on 24 June 2025.

For this study, 610 non-college young adults 18 to 29 years of age were recruited from a large pool of individuals who had previously expressed interest in participating in research. Participants completed an online survey or individual qualitative interview, listing alcohol-related keywords recalled from social media, how often they saw or posted alcohol content on social media, and their typical alcohol consumption and consequences.

“We compiled a list of alcohol-related keywords and categorized them by themes like ‘drunk’ or ‘alcohol harm,’” said Strowger. “We found that young people who recalled seeing more negative alcohol-consequences keywords on social media also reported experiencing more negative consequences themselves.

This means we’ve begun to pinpoint some specific keywords linked to higher alcohol risk, providing a concrete first step to identify at-risk young adults through the alcohol-related language they encounter on social media.”

Strowger added that these findings can offer a promising pathway to help protect non-college young adults from alcohol-related harm. “The high-risk keywords we identified can be used to train machine-learning algorithms to detect problematic alcohol posts on social media,” she said. This information could then be used to trigger targeted interventions, such as personalized direct messages or advertisements, or connecting vulnerable young adults with alcohol-related support and resources they might not otherwise access or even be aware of.

“Social media platforms are widely scrutinized for their impact on youth mental health,” added Strowger. “Our research reveals that seeing harmful drinking content on these platforms might also impact young people’s physical health. This underscores a pressing need to develop interventions that counteract the influence of this online content, to hopefully reduce both the short- and long-term consequences of heavy drinking.”

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
