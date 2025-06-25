People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Florida A&M University is entering a new chapter—one that begins under a cloud of controversy. On June 18, the Florida Board...
Dr. Robert DeHaas, vice provost of the School of Education at Dallas College, has been selected for the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a...
Cardi B has joined a growing number of artists voicing concern over the Trump administration’s harsh immigration crackdowns—but the Grammy-winning rapper says her silence...
Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Savings Collaborative launch National Financial Resilience Program at HBCUs in honor of Juneteenth

(Black PR Wire) In commemoration of Juneteenth, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Savings Collaborative today announced an ambitious new partnership to launch a comprehensive National Financial Resilience Program at the nation’s public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

This groundbreaking initiative builds on initial research findings that revealed both the financial challenges and aspirations of HBCU students, positioning this collaboration as a critical step toward achieving economic justice and building generational wealth.
The collaboration builds on the foundation of research and program development by TMCF’s Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center and the Savings Collaborative.

In 2024, the partners launched a financial well-being course at TMCF’s DevCon, engaging over 500 students from 40 HBCUs who demonstrated foundational financial skills and knowledge, as well as a commitment to long-term economic empowerment. Focus groups with students yielded valuable insights that now inform the priorities of the National Financial Resilience Program.

“This Juneteenth, we celebrate not just freedom from the past, but our commitment to building economic freedom for the future,” Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF, said. “Our research has shown that HBCU students are already demonstrating remarkable financial resilience, but they need targeted support and resources to fully realize their potential for building generational wealth. This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to address the systemic barriers that have historically limited economic advancement in our communities.”

 

(Divaris Shirichena/ Unsplash)

The initiative addresses critical findings from the organizations’ preliminary research, which revealed that over two-thirds of HBCU students face significant financial challenges, with education, housing and transportation costs serving as primary stressors. Despite these challenges, the research also highlighted students’ strong commitment to building savings and achieving financial stability.

Barbara Freeman, founder and CEO of the Savings Collaborative, emphasized the program’s potential for long-term impact: “Financial resilience isn’t just about managing money, it’s about creating pathways to opportunity and breaking cycles of economic inequality. HBCU students represent some of our nation’s most talented and determined future leaders, and this partnership ensures they have the tools and support needed to achieve their financial goals and create lasting wealth for their families and communities.”
The National Financial Resilience Program will feature several key components:

• Comprehensive financial education curriculum: Evidence-based programming covering budgeting, savings, credit management, and investment strategies

• Peer-to-peer learning networks: Student-led discussion groups and mentorship opportunities

• Career and entrepreneurship support: Resources connecting financial wellness to career development and business creation

• Policy advocacy: Research-informed initiatives to address systemic barriers to financial security

• Technology integration: Digital tools and platforms to enhance accessibility and engagement

The program will initially launch at select TMCF member institutions before expanding nationwide. The collaboration represents a significant investment in the economic futures of HBCU students, aligning with both organizations’ missions to create sustainable, impactful solutions for historically underserved communities.

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities.

Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization.

For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
