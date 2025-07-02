Applications now open for Collin College’s new Software Development bachelor’s program

Collin College is accepting applications for its new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development, launching this fall.

The program, which will be housed at Collin College’s Frisco Campus, builds on the college’s current Associate of Applied Science degree in Software Development.

It will offer hands-on experience with real-world software development practices, including Agile teamwork, collaborative tools, and modern programming frameworks. Students will develop critical skills in project management and team collaboration that are common in the software development industry today.

Applications for the fall semester will remain open until Aug. 8. Those interested in beginning the program next spring will be able to apply for admission starting Aug. 9.

Acceptance into the BAT in Software Development program requires admission to Collin College, completion of an Associate of Applied Science degree in Software Development or a closely related degree from an accredited educational institution, and completion of an application to the BAT in Software Development.

For more information about the Software Development bachelor’s program, visit www.collin.edu/department/software-development.

