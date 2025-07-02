(Dallas College) — Dallas College is proud to an​nounce that Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins was unanimously elected to serve on the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Those elected will serve three-year terms starting July 1, 2025.

CHEA has been around since 1996 and serves its members, students and society through advocacy for the value and independence of accreditation, recognition of accrediting organizations and commitment to quality in higher education.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be able to represent Dallas College within CHEA and help advocate for higher education accreditation,” said Burillo-Hopkins. “I look forward to serving the members and public with the various responsibilities and programs CHEA has undertaken since 1996.”

Burillo-Hopkins joined Dallas College in 2024 as president of Brookhaven Campus. She previously was vice chancellor workforce instruction for Houston Community College (HCC) and president at Houston Community College Southwest College.

She served on the board for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Economic and Workforce Development and currently serves on the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC). Burillo-Hopkins has been awarded the HCC Chancellor’s Medallion and Eagle Award and was recognized as one of Houston Woman Magazine’s 50 Most Influential Houston Women.

In May 2023, she was recognized by the Texas Women’s Foundation with the Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards. In 2025, Dallas Innovates, in partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, recognized her as one of the most innovative leaders in AI in Dallas-Fort Worth.

