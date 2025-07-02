Target Reels After Black Caucus Diversity Meeting Goes Public

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

Target is grappling with worsening financial and reputational fallout as the boycott launched by the Black Press of America and other national leaders continues to erode the retailer’s sales and foot traffic.

But a recent meeting that the retailer intended to keep quiet between CEO Brian Cornell and members of the Congressional Black Caucus Diversity Task Force blew up publicly after the Black Press discovered the session, and the CBC later put Target on blast.

“The Congressional Black Caucus met with the leadership of the Target Corporation on Capitol Hill to directly address deep concerns about the impact of the company’s unconscionable decision to end a number of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts,” CBC Chair Yvette Clarke stated.

“Like many of the coalition leaders and partner organizations that have chosen to boycott their stores across the country, we found that the explanations offered by the leadership of the Target Corporation fell woefully short of what our communities deserve and of the values of inclusion that Target once touted. Black consumers contribute overwhelmingly to our economy and the Target Corporation’s bottom line. Our communities deserve to shop at businesses that publicly share our values without sacrificing our dignity. It is no longer acceptable to deliver promises to our communities in private without also demonstrating those values publicly.”

A Target official told Black Press USA that they preferred that the meeting be kept confidential. However, Lauren Burke of Black Press USA was present when Cornell and a contingent of Target officials arrived at the U.S. Capitol last month.

“It’s always helpful to have meetings like this and get some candid feedback and continue to evolve our thinking,” Cornell told Burke as he exited the meeting. And walked down a long hallway in the Cannon House Office Building. “We look forward to follow-up conversations,” he stated.

When asked if the issue of the ongoing boycott was discussed, Cornell’s response was, “That was not a big area of focus — we’re focused on running a great business each and every day. Take care of our teams. Take care of the guests who shop with us and do the right things in our communities.”

A campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and the NNPA’s board of directors, has combined consumer education efforts with a call for selective buying. The NNPA is a trade association that represents the more than 200 African American-owned newspapers and media companies known as the historic Black Press of America.

The coalition has demanded that Target restore and expand its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and increase investment in Black-owned businesses and media. According to Target’s latest earnings report, net sales for the first quarter of 2025 fell 2.8 percent to $23.85 billion compared to the same period last year. Comparable store sales dropped 3.8 percent, and in-store foot traffic slid 5.7 percent.

Shares of Target have also struggled under the pressure. The company’s stock traded around $103.85 early Wednesday afternoon, down significantly from roughly $145 before the controversy escalated. Analysts note that Target has lost more than $12 billion in market value since the beginning of the year.

“We will continue to inform and empower Black consumers,” Chavis said. “Target and other companies should understand that when you turn your back on DEI, you are turning your back on the people who helped build your brand.”